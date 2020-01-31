Jarrod Bowen: West Ham signs Hull forward | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6a876f4820c775008ffa00d34bc832bb11% %MINIFYHTML6a876f4820c775008ffa00d34bc832bb12%

Jarrod Bowen scored 16 goals in the Championship this season

Jarrod Bowen has completed his transfer of Deadline Day from Hull to West Ham.

Bowen signed a five-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League club, West Ham confirmed shortly after the 11 p.m. deadline. from the United Kingdom on Friday.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Championship this season, scoring 16 goals in 29 appearances for Hull, bringing his total for the club to 54.

West Ham manager David Moyes said: "We are delighted to welcome Jarrod to West Ham United. I think it could be a great success."

West Ham manager David Moyes said: "We are delighted to welcome Jarrod to West Ham United. I think it could be a great success."

"It's probably what you would call a broad striker these days, or maybe an old-fashioned right-to-right. He has played a couple of games as a second central forward or as number 10."

The 23-year-old joins a five and a half year contract.

"When you score goals like him, and in the numbers he does, in the Championship, he will give you a great opportunity to score goals in the Premier League. We were attracted to the goals he has scored over the years; not just in a year , but in the last three years. "

It is understood that the undisclosed rate for Bowen is in the region of £ 25m, with £ 18m of that amount paid in advance and the rest made up of supplements.

West Ham sought to strengthen its attack options with only a superior goal difference that currently keeps the club out of the Premier League relegation zone.