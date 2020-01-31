Jameela Jamil rejects the invitation to Leonardo DiCaprio's party for steaks

WENN / Avalon / Adriana M. Barraza

During an appearance on & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; The Good Place & # 39; Remember the hilarious drama that took place at his & # 39; first big Hollywood party & # 39 ;.

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil rejected an invitation to a party with Leonardo Dicaprio, so he could smuggle steaks from a first class party.

"The good place"Star reveals that the drama came at his" first big Hollywood party "three years ago, when he found himself rubbing shoulders with" stars on the absolute list "as Charlize Theron Y Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jameela quickly felt out of her depth and hit the buffet area in an effort to avoid heavy weights.

"I am walking on my own trying to find people to talk to, starting conversations with these A-listers who are looking at me as if I were a very confident cleaner," he said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"Wednesday (January 29)." And nobody wants to talk to me, so after a while, I find myself lurking in the buffet area. "

"The food is amazing in these things, and nobody eats the food … So I ate a bite, it was amazing and I thought, & # 39; No one else is eating this, I should take some of this home with me," so I take a plate and stack a steak, and say, "I could take, like, 10 more of these," so I stack 10 giant steaks on a plate. I have Gwyneth Paltrow inside in front of me. She turns around and looks at me, and I said, & # 39; Atkins (diet) & # 39 ;. And she said: & # 39; Great & # 39 ;. And I grabbed a cloth napkin, put it on the plate, turned it over, wrapped all the fillets, they started to bleed. "

At that time he ran into Muse star Matthew Bellamy, who invited her to another party.

"We know each other from England," Jameela recalled. "He stops me and says: & # 39; Hello, I just arrived. I am about to go to the party that Leonardo DiCaprio is having in a hotel room. Do you want to come? & # 39;"

"I did, I wanted to go, but I thought, & # 39; I just went through so many things to get these steaks & # 39; I had tears in my eyes and I thought:" I just have to go home. "And then I took these steaks bleeding home and I ate them alone. "