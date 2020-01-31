Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib: the American YouTuber stops the British rival in one | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML8075c662f38143c8d7dc2d035e860b0d11% %MINIFYHTML8075c662f38143c8d7dc2d035e860b0d12%







Jake Paul dropped AnEsonGib twice to secure a victory by KO in the first round in the battle of the YouTubers.

Paul found fellow professional debutante Gib, who was fighting from a low and square position, easy to hit and caught him with the right to the temple to ensure a sudden drop in the initial exchanges.

The American dropped his British rival for the second time shortly after, which caused the referee to suspend the fight in 2m 18 seconds.

Paul immediately called KSI, who defeated his older brother when the couple met last year.

"I dedicated the last five months to this," said the 23-year-old.

"Everything was a natural instinct as soon as we started.

"KSI is next!"