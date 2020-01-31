Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib: Jake Paul challenges KSI after the first round victory over AnEsonGib | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML2929ecae6de25ae1c3acccc7e2ddc9da11% %MINIFYHTML2929ecae6de25ae1c3acccc7e2ddc9da12%





Jake Paul faced KSI after stopping AnEsonGib in Miami

%MINIFYHTML2929ecae6de25ae1c3acccc7e2ddc9da13% %MINIFYHTML2929ecae6de25ae1c3acccc7e2ddc9da14%

Jake Paul was enraged with KSI when he called for a revenge fight against the British YouTuber after his knockout in the first round of AnEsonGib in Miami.

The American social media star beat AnEsonGib within the first three minutes and then took on the ring with KSI, who had won a points victory over his older brother Logan in November.

When they faced each other face to face, KSI seemed to accept a fight during a poorly spoken tirade, but then reacted angrily after Jake Paul declared himself as "side A,quot;.

The American, who knocked down AnEsonGib twice before the fight was suspended, said: "You've seen your best friend planted on his butt there."

KSI replied: "You are worse than your brother. You will be easier."

Logan Paul had received a two-point deduction for an illegal hit at KSI during his rematch defeat in Los Angeles and Jake demanded the opportunity to avenge this defeat.

"You had to beat my brother by a bad call," he said. "You are next.

"Let's make it happen,quot;.

Watch Jake Paul's full fight against AnEsonGib on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube page.