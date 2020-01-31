Jake Paul tells KSI & # 39; you are the next & # 39; after knocking out Gib in the first round

%MINIFYHTML966a437ba7a9f8d7c45f65d8b29eac0d11% %MINIFYHTML966a437ba7a9f8d7c45f65d8b29eac0d12%

Jake Paul promised to avenge his brother's defeat to KSI after telling the British YouTuber "you are next,quot; after his victory over AnEsonGib.

KSI claimed a points victory over Logan Paul in November and was called by his rivals' brother, who had just scored a knockout in the first round in Miami.

Jake Paul was confronted in the ring by KSI and there was a heated exchange between the two. After telling KSI "you've seen your best friend planted in his …", Jake Paul said he now wants the chance to get revenge.

"KSI is next. Where is that p-y? KSI is going to be timed later," he said. "I didn't have to win two points … You had to beat my brother for a bad decision.

"Let's make it happen,quot;.

Young Paul was emphatic in his victory over Gib, with whom he had exchanged a lot of comments online, and dropped his opponent twice to secure the strike.

"That was on. I'm taking a moment to soak it, I caught the boxing error, I put the job and I'm in love with this sport." "My power and speed eliminated him in the first round.

"I dedicated the last five months of my life to this, I sacrificed everything for this. You all said that this was my best competitor and I silenced him in a round."