J. Lo and Shakira plan a tribute to Kobe Bryant for their part-time Super Bowl show

While the world continues to mourn the legendary Kobe Bryant (along with Gigi Bryant and the other seven who perished in that tragic helicopter accident), we can expect a lot of tributes in honor of the victims in the coming weeks.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has already confirmed that Kobe Bryant will be honored this Sunday during Super Bowl LIV and now it seems that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will pay tribute to Kobe during the presentation of the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show, according to CNN

"We will all remember Kobe on Sunday and celebrate life and diversity in this country," Shakira said. "I am sure I would be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."

Although J. Lo didn't want to give away too much about the great show, he said the show will be "full."

"When we did the first review, Shakira said:" That was great. "What we do is different," J. Lo said of his individual styles. "It's very Shakira and very Jennifer."

Shakira added that she feels that she and J. Lo complement each other and Jenny believes that two women who lead the program are "empowering."

"Two Latinas who do this in this country right now give us a lot of power," he explained.

J. He declined to comment on the speculation that she would bring her two children to the stage during the presentation.

There were some awkward moments during Thursday's press conference, such as when James Corden's father (for reasons not yet clear) got up to play "Jenny from the Block,quot; on his saxophone and asked J. What to join.

"You are in the wrong key," he said.

