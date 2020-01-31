J.J. Watt rejected Arnold Schwarzenegger's wedding offer

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is he an actor, former governor … and wedding officiant?

J.J. Watt recently revealed the Terminator Star offered to officiate his next wedding.

"He offered, and he was very generous," said the soccer player Jimmy Fallon in Thursday's episode of Tonight's show.

%MINIFYHTMLa71342c99577f09765ec5d457fae7a9713% %MINIFYHTMLa71342c99577f09765ec5d457fae7a9714%

However, Watt rejected the offer. While the athlete thought that Schwarzenegger would be very busy, this was not the only reason he decided to go in a different direction.

"I also began to imagine in my head, & # 39; do you take this woman as your wife? … I'll be back, I'm going to look for the rings & # 39;" Watt said, making his best impression of Schwarzenegger.

The Houston Texans defensive end proposed to the soccer star Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas in May 2019. When asked how involved he was in wedding planning, Watt said he only cared about food.

"I want my guests to be full," he said, and said he wanted a buffet.