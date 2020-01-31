Is Kelsey from The Bachelor too messy?

Kelsey has already had a bad time this season of The Bachelor, and now things seem to get worse.
In the exclusive clip above, Kelsey, who barely recovered from being robbed of his expensive Champagne-Gate champagne, is now going crazy over the endless torture in which he is being a contestant The Bachelor. Apparently he can't stop crying Peter Weber.
"It's only temporary. There's an end at some point!" Tammy points out.
"No, there is never an end," Kelsey complains.
"No, you have to choose one at some point," Tammy says reasonably.
But does he do it? Currently there are theories that he has not chosen anyone, and that his season is really endless.
Kelsey is not only worried and crying for herself, but she seems to fear that Peter's current date is a "dramatic bitch,quot; and that he doesn't know it, which makes her cry even more.
Tammy sees Kelsey's tears and feels she is ready to let her mutual boyfriend Peter know what's up.
"Kelsey is a mess. He has been crying for weeks!" she says. "I don't think when my grandfather died I cried so long. Kelsey would go home if Peter saw how crazy he was now."
"Clearly this is too much for her, and I think Peter should know," he says as the clip ends.
Tammy is probably right about Kelsey at least needing a break, but imagine Tammy's scene going with Peter and telling him that Kelsey is a disaster and that he should go home. That won't end well for anyone, really. It never does!
Also, wouldn't we all be a bit messy if we had to compete for this poor man, who is currently completely caught in a fight between two beauty pageant contestants for how well they know each other and doesn't seem to know what to do about it.
Good luck to everyone here, honestly.
The Bachelor it airs on Mondays, and next week it will also air on Wednesday at a special two-night event, with Peter finally making a decision about the questionable Alayah, followed by the injury that left him with 22 points on his forehead.
The dates will include a Cosmo swimsuit session and the opportunity for women to star in their own soap opera, while a woman tries to sneak into Peter's room, and two others ask to speak with him before a rose ceremony, and then It all ends with the dreaded two-to-one date. So excuse us as we prepare for a crazy week Single content.
Starts Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC