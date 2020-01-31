Is Kelsey from The Bachelor too messy?

Kelsey has already had a bad time this season of The Bachelor, and now things seem to get worse.

In the exclusive clip above, Kelsey, who barely recovered from being robbed of his expensive Champagne-Gate champagne, is now going crazy over the endless torture in which he is being a contestant The Bachelor. Apparently he can't stop crying Peter Weber.

"It's only temporary. There's an end at some point!" Tammy points out.

%MINIFYHTML5515dd5a77761287d366e053138a25d513% %MINIFYHTML5515dd5a77761287d366e053138a25d514%

"No, there is never an end," Kelsey complains.

"No, you have to choose one at some point," Tammy says reasonably.

But does he do it? Currently there are theories that he has not chosen anyone, and that his season is really endless.

Kelsey is not only worried and crying for herself, but she seems to fear that Peter's current date is a "dramatic bitch,quot; and that he doesn't know it, which makes her cry even more.