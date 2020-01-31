Is Huawei a threat to cybersecurity? The | Privacy and surveillance

The United States is pushing allies in the West to ban Huawei.

The Chinese technology giant offers world leading technology for the next generation of mobile networks called 5G.

However, the Trump administration has long accused Beijing of using it to spy.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, wants the United Kingdom to reconsider its decision to allow Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks.

He says the Huawei team could jeopardize the intelligence exchange with the United States and other members of the so-called Five Eyes security alliance: the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

So, is Huawei a threat to cybersecurity? Or are there deeper reasons for distrust of Washington?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Simon Lacey – former vice president of Global Government Affairs at Huawei Technologies

Max Eiza – professor of computer and network security at the University of Central Lancashire

Richard Weitz – security analyst at Wikistrat

Source: Al Jazeera News