Looking at pictures of Ted Bundy Now, it's hard to see what unsuspecting people saw in the 1970s.

Which, according to many, was a handsome and charming man.

That has been the rumor forever of Bundy, the serial killer who was executed 31 years ago and, when his story is told on the screen, historically it has been interpreted by unquestionably attractive men, including Mark Harmon, Cary Elwes, Club Campbell, James Marsters, Adam Long and last year Zac efron—All ways to illustrate how he was a guy who had no problem for women to lower their guard around him because of his numerous socially acceptable features.

"Bundy represents for us our most primitive, deep and dark fear, which is that you don't know the person next to you." Joe Berlinger, director of the film Efron, aptly titled Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vileand executive producer of Netflix Conversations with a murderer: Ted Bundy's tapes, he told E! News from last year.