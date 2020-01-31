Inside the horrible legacy of serial killer Ted Bundy

Looking at pictures of Ted Bundy Now, it's hard to see what unsuspecting people saw in the 1970s.
Which, according to many, was a handsome and charming man.
That has been the rumor forever of Bundy, the serial killer who was executed 31 years ago and, when his story is told on the screen, historically it has been interpreted by unquestionably attractive men, including Mark Harmon, Cary Elwes, Club Campbell, James Marsters, Adam Long and last year Zac efron—All ways to illustrate how he was a guy who had no problem for women to lower their guard around him because of his numerous socially acceptable features.
"Bundy represents for us our most primitive, deep and dark fear, which is that you don't know the person next to you." Joe Berlinger, director of the film Efron, aptly titled Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vileand executive producer of Netflix Conversations with a murderer: Ted Bundy's tapes, he told E! News from last year.
"We want to think that serial killers are easily identifiable, that once you see them you know, & # 39; OK, that guy must be a serial killer & # 39;", continued Berlinger. But "people really liked it."
Bettmann / Getty Images
And they liked it until the day he died at age 42 in the electric chair of Raiford prison after confessing to the murders of 30 women.
"It shouldn't surprise me that I still receive letters and emails from twenty-year-olds who are fascinated with Ted Bundy," he wrote Ann Rule in a 2009 update to his 1980 best-seller The stranger by my side (which became a 2002 television movie starring Campbell as Bundy). "Thirty years ago, I saw the Florida girls who lined up in front of the courtroom in Miami, eager to get a place on the gallery bench behind their defense table.
"They gasped and sighed with delight when Ted turned to look at them."
Rule, who died in 2015, became friends with Bundy after meeting him, everywhere, in a suicide hotline office in Seattle, where they both answered phones on the night shift.
Lorimar Prods / Kobal / REX / Shutterstock
The true revival of crime, of course, has taken on a glamorous tone thanks to the trend podcasts, the polling documentaries and the limited series, written in pockets and very written that have been dominating the main prizes. Usually, glamor almost never stops and starts with the murderer himself, but Bundy showed the exception to that rule almost from the beginning, with the first very attractive Harmon interpreting it in the chilling 1986 television movie The deliberate stranger, while the murderer was still in death row.
"It doesn't really glorify Ted Bundy," Efron said. Tonight entertainment in March 2018 about Extremely evil. "He was not a person to be glorified. He simply tells a story and a kind of how the world could be captivated by this guy who was notoriously evil and the irritating position that so many people were in, the world was putting. It was fun to go. and experience in that realm of reality. "
And it is exponentially more chilling when the demon comes calling as … well, as Zac Efron.
"Ted was never as handsome, bright or charismatic as criminal folklore has considered," Rule wrote. "But, as I said before, infamy became him … I always believed that time would blur interest in Bundy, particularly after his execution. Instead, it has become almost mythical."
Bundy was not a mastermind. Countless women rejected his ruse, which generally included a request to accompany him to his car for some reason, which means he left the witnesses virtually everywhere and circumstantial evidence abounded in his car and apartment. However, at the same time, he was modest and attractive enough not to sound the alarms, because God knows how many people, some of whom did not know how lucky they were to live to tell the story of the cute guy who approached them . the park, or the beach or bus stop.
It mixed, and although dozens of people saw his Volkswagen Beetle so infamously tanned, that didn't stop him from driving it through state lines, back and forth. And he was cheeky, sometimes he drove for hours with dead girls in his car and returned several times to where he threw their bodies to visit his remains.
"Intellectually, I've always known that Bundy is someone who didn't act the way he looked like many," says Berlinger. "But by experiencing these tapes, we understand how someone like that could be credible to so many and yet capable of such evil."
What it was, however you look at it now, was a monster.
Netflix
Berlinger explained last year that, apart from being the 30th anniversary of Bundy's execution, the impetus for the Netflix series was the acquisition of recorded interviews that journalists Stephen G. Michaud Y Hugh Aynesworth carried out with the murderer on death row in 1980. (Extremely evil Finally, Netflix also bought it to distribute after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2019).
"It's entering the mind of a murderer," says Berlinger, "to understand how someone can be so deceptive, so manipulative and what motivates him. I think it will be completely fascinating for people."
In his 1983 book The only living witness, since they were updated, Aynesworth and Michaud call Bundy "handsome, arrogant and articulate." Women of all ages, not only in their twenties, flocked to look at him when he went to court in Miami for murdering two sister sisters in the state of Florida and attacking two others, as well as another student in an apartment at eight blocks away, in a bloody spree on January 15, 1978. The three survivors testified at the trial.
Acey Harper / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Images
Bundy went to trial again in Orlando for the kidnapping and murder of the 12-year-old boy on February 9, 1978. Kimberly Leach.
He was convicted and sentenced to death for the three murders, although technically the crime for which he was executed was to kill Leach, a high school student who disappeared from school on his way to his classroom to retrieve his bag. His remains were found seven weeks later in a pig shed at Suwannee River State Park, in Live Oak, Florida.
However, ultimately, these three murders were the careless climax of Bundy's epic display of savagery for four years in seven states. Before being executed, he confessed 30 murders, which does not mean that he was not responsible for more, and over the years he played along with the undisputed assumption that he could have been responsible for at least 100 murders, not including numerous attacks.
"I don't think he knew … how many he killed, or why he killed them," said Reverend Fred Lawrence, who administered Bundy's last rites, according to David Von Drehle's 1995 book. Among the lowest of the dead: The death row culture.
The debate of nature versus nurture is one for ages, but the man born Theodore Robert Cowell is ready for discussion.
His mother, Eleanor Louise Cowell of Philadelphia, gave birth to him in a house for single mothers on November 24, 1946, sent there by his deeply religious parents, who at the beginning dedicated themselves to raising him as their own to save themselves the pity of having a illegitimate grandson.
AP Photo / Mark Levy
His birth certificate lists a vendor named Lloyd Marshall as his father, although his mother later mentioned being seduced by "a sailor." Another theory is that his maternal grandfather, a violent and abusive man, was his biological father.
Cowell moved to Washington from Ted, 4, in 1950 and married Johnnie Bundy two years later, but although Ted had the name of his adoptive father, he didn't have a close relationship with him or his stepsisters, and it bothered him to be taken away from the grandfather who thought he was his dad (and maybe he was his dad). When Bundy finally found out about his relationship, it bothered him that he was lied, independently.
Before turning 18, Bundy was arrested twice for car theft and robbery, but nothing violent. However, when he was 14, an 8-year-old girl who took piano lessons with her uncle disappeared. In the future, Bundy denied having anything to do with it and there is no evidence that he has done so, but Ann Rule, among others, believes that the boy was Bundy's number 1 victim.
The shy teenager enrolled at Puget Sound University, then transferred to the University of Washington, where he began dating his classmate Stephanie Brooks (a widely used pseudonym). Bundy dropped out of college in 1968 and Brooks broke up with him shortly after, citing his lack of seriousness and ambition, and ended up leaving the city, and eventually ended up at Temple University for a semester.
Once back in Washington, he found Elizabeth Kloepfer, a divorced secretary from the University of Washington School of Medicine, and they dated for years. Now Elizabeth Kendall, it is her take that is at the center of the new Amazon Prime documentary series. Ted Bundy: falling in love with a murderer, scheduled for the relaunch of his 1981 book The ghost prince: my life with Ted Bundy.
He re-enrolled at the University of Washington in 1970, met Rule as a volunteer at the Suicide Hotline Crisis Center in Seattle in 1971 and graduated in 1972. Bundy, who had attended the Republican National Convention in 1968 as a delegate of Nelson Rockefeller, went to work for the successful re-election campaign of Governor Daniel Evans. That opened some more doors in the political world, and then he was admitted to the law school in Puget Sound.
According to Rule, he revived his relationship with Brooks during a trip to California in the summer of 1973, and then interrupted the contact without any explanation. When he contacted him by phone to ask what happened in early 1974, he said calmly: "Stephanie, I have no idea what you mean," and hung up.
Within a few months, Bundy had stopped attending classes at UPS and became deputy director of the Seattle Crime Prevention Advisory Commission.
Also in 1974, eight university students disappeared in Washington and Oregon between February and July, all the murders that Bundy confessed in his 11th hour, although only seven sets of remains were found.
Later, Bundy told his last lawyer, Polly Nelson, that he first attempted a kidnapping, in New Jersey, in 1969 (the timeline of his whereabouts is adjusted) and that he killed someone for the first time in 1971, in Seattle . However, he also told a psychologist that he killed two women in Atlantic City in 1969.
He was a liar killer, after all.
While authorities were investigating the sudden excess of missing girls in the first half of 1974, several witnesses showed up to report that a young man with an arm in a sling, or on another occasion a guy with crutches, asked for help loading a pile of books or a briefcase, to a VW Bug.
Meanwhile, Bundy was working in the Department of Emergency Services in Olympia, which was involved in the search for missing codes.
On July 14, when Janice Anne Ott and Denise Marie Naslund disappeared from Seattle's Lake Sammamish Park a few hours apart, five women reported that a white tennis youth, with his arm in a sling, had asked for help to unload a sailboat. your car. One went with him, but he turned and ran when she saw that there was no boat.
Kloepfer, Rule and a professor of psychology at UW recognized Bundy when authorities shared a suspect profile, a composite sketch of the suspect and a description of him and his car. Rule recalled that the police were skeptical of the idea that a clean law student could be responsible.
Lorimar Prods / Kobal / REX / Shutterstock
After transferring to law school at the University of Utah, Bundy moved to Salt Lake City in August 1974, where he quickly discovered that he was out of his league intellectually when it came to legal studies, and young women began to disappear.
He later confessed to killing three teenagers in October, and on November 8 killed Debra Jean Kent, 17, hours after trying to kidnap Carol DaRonch, 18. He had approached DaRonch in a mall, posing as a police officer, and told him that someone had tried to get into his car and would accompany him to the station to present a report. When he stopped and tried to handcuff her, she fought and he ended up grabbing the wives of a doll, giving him the opportunity to go out the door and escape.
Kent was last seen leaving a high school theater production on the way to pick up his brother. Later, the researchers found a key near the auditorium: it was the key of the wives with whom DaRonch fled, hanging on a wrist.
"I was driving a Volkswagen, I thought, & # 39; well, that's a bit strange & # 39 ;, but maybe it's undercover," recalls DaRonch in Conversations with a murderer. "And between,quot;. When he realized what was happening, "I had never been so scared in my whole life. And I know this is a cliché, but all my life passed before my eyes. I thought, my God, my parents will never know what happened. I."
A 62-year-old grandmother named Rhonda Stapley talked about Dr. Phil A few years ago, when he narrowly escaped Bundy's claws in October 1974, when he was a pharmacy student at the University of Utah. He was in a city park, waiting for a bus to return to campus, when a handsome boy with a tanned VW Beetle stopped and asked if he wanted a ride.
"The first thing I noticed was that the inner handle of the passenger door was missing," Stapley said. He was not immediately alarmed, he added, thinking "college boy, college car. Things fall."
She acknowledged that he was not worried because he was a well-dressed and good-looking young man who fit the university mold. But then he asked if it was okay if they deviated quickly. She agreed with that, but first it wasn't exactly where she said she was going, and then, instead of taking an exit to the campus, she started driving down a canyon road. "He stopped talking to me and I'm still trying to start an idle conversation," Staple recalled, but initially he only suspected that he was looking for a place to stop and try to make him a pass.
He finally stopped at a parking spot and stopped the car. "I thought he was going to kiss me. Instead, he said very quietly," You know what? I'm going to kill you. "And he put his hands on my throat and began to squeeze." He still thought for a fraction of a second that he was joking. Then, says Stapley, she tried to fight him, but she lost consciousness and he raped her. Then he woke her up and did it again.
"So I was in a state of unconsciousness for most of the night," Stapley said. "The last time I regained consciousness … the passenger door was open and the roof light was on. Then I could see it, that was the only light in the whole canyon … I could see it standing there, looking away of me, doing something in the backseat of the car. "
She saw an opportunity to escape and took it. "I just jumped and ran in the other direction, in total darkness," Stapley said. "I only took a couple of steps because I had lowered my pants around my ankles. So I tripped … and fell, but I fell into a mountain river that wasn't very deep, but it was very, very fast." There were rocks, bushes and tree branches that stood out … the water drove me away from him, and it was probably what saved my life. "
Stapley told her husband that she had been sexually assaulted when they first married, but that she never presented her Bundy story for decades, when an episode of PTSD pushed her memories to the surface. In 1974, "The first thing I thought (was), & # 39; No one can know … everyone would think it was my fault. Why would I get in the car with a stranger? & # 39;"
It was the editor of Ann Rule who helped shepherd her own book, I Survived Ted Bundy: the attack, escape and post-traumatic stress disorder that changed my life, to the finish line.
"There is no Ted Bundy survivor group that I can sign up for and join," Stapley said. Persons in 2016. "But there are other people who have experienced trauma. They can understand that they don't want to tell it, and shame and shame and all those things that accompany the rape."
By the end of 1974, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who had stayed in Seattle, called the Salt Lake City police to report that she believed her boyfriend, Ted Bundy (meanwhile, was dating a number of women in Utah), might have something to do with the sudden avalanche of missing women.
However, witnesses of the kidnappings of Lake Sammamish did not identify him in a list of photos, so Bundy was added to a list of suspects and remained there.
Kloepfer also continued to see him.
"The public is still attracted to Bundy in part because of the questions raised by its friendly and attractive facade," says Rachael Penman, director of artifacts and exhibits at the Eastern Crime Museum in Alcatraz, where Bundy's car and other items , including a letter he wrote to Elizabeth Kloepfer, are currently on display. "The warning of & # 39; strange danger & # 39; is something we always try to take our visitors home, but it goes further because Liz stayed with him even after denouncing him to the police."
And Bundy maintained this relationship with Kloepfer, says Berlinger, "because he had this need for normalcy. He compartmentalized his life, so he actually lived with a woman who thought he was a charming prince. He was a wonderful boyfriend and, for all reasons. , a wonderful surrogate father to Elizabeth's daughter. "
Their relationship that prompted Bundy's double life is also at the center of Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vile, with Lily Collins playing Kloepfer in front of Efron. The title, by the way, is taken literally from what the judge called Bundy when he was sentenced to death.
On January 12, 1975, a 23-year-old nurse disappeared from a ski shelter in Snowmass, Colorado; His body was found the following month. Then, on March 15, a 26-year-old ski instructor disappeared in Vail, Colorado; Bundy then said he approached him with crutches and asked if he could help him take his boots to his car.
According to Bundy, he proceeded to kill at least three more women, in April, May and June, in Colorado, Idaho and Utah.
In mid-May 1975, some of his former colleagues in the Department of Emergency Services, including Carole Ann Boone, with whom he had dated in Washington, visited him and stayed with him in Utah. He and Boone revived their relationship, but also went to visit Kloepfer, who did not tell him that he had been in contact with the police on multiple occasions. He, in turn, did not mention that he was seeing other women.
"I liked Ted right away. We got along," Boone said, according to The only living witness. "I thought he was a rather shy person with many more things under the surface than he was on the surface. He was certainly more dignified and sober than the most certifiable types in the office. He would participate in the nonsense midway." But remember, he was a Republican. "
In 1975, the Utah Highway Patrol observed Bundy driving slowly through a residential neighborhood in the early morning hours of August 16; When he saw the patrol car, Bundy ran out and the officer chased him.
When he finally stopped him and searched the car, the officer found a ski mask, another mask made of pantyhose, an ice pick, a rope, handcuffs and a lever. DaRonch's description of the car driving his kidnapper attempt, combined with Kloepfer's phone call in December 1974 to Salt Lake police, was enough to obtain a search warrant from the Bundy department, where they found a guide to the Colorado resorts, including the place where the ski instructor disappeared, and a booklet for the work at the school where Debra Jean Kent was kidnapped.
However, that was not enough evidence to arrest him, so the police released Bundy under his own acknowledgment and observed him 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
In September 1975, Bundy sold his car and the police rushed in a deep search, during which they discovered the hair that combined with the samples of the body of Caryn Campbell, the nurse who became the first known victim of Bundy in Colorado in 1975, as well as indistinguishable hair coincides with Melissa Smith, one of the victims of Utah in 1974, and DaRonch.
The following month, DaRonch identified Bundy in an alignment as the "officer,quot; who had attempted to kidnap her and was immediately accused of aggravated kidnapping and attempted criminal assault. His parents paid bail of $ 15,000 to release him. There was not enough evidence to accuse him in any of the disappearances or alleged murders to date.
In February 1976, a judge found Bundy guilty in a kidnapping and assault trial and sentenced him to 1 to 15 years in Utah state prison. Later that month, he was charged with the murder of Campbell in Colorado.
During a preliminary hearing in Aspen in June 1977, Bundy, who had chosen to represent himself and, therefore, did not use leg restraints, jumped out of a second-floor window in the legal library of the County Courthouse Pitkin entered a cabin to steal clothes, food and a rifle, and ended up lost in the forest for a couple of days. He managed to bypass roadblocks and other patrols for several days until he stole a car and police saw him weaving between lanes.
AP Photo / Glenwood Springs Post-Independent / Ross Dolan
On the night of December 30, he got out of jail, tricking the holiday skeleton staff with a bunch of books in his bed, covered with a blanket, while escaping through a crawl space on the roof. He said Carole Ann Boone brought him $ 500 during the previous six months to help him escape.
Bundy stole a car, which broke down on Interstate 70, and then headed to Vail, where he took a bus to Denver. From there, he flew to Chicago, and was in the Windy City when the hunt began.
From Chicago he took a train to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he went to a bar and watched Washington play Michigan in the Rose Bowl. He stole another car and drove to Atlanta, and from there he took a bus to Tallahassee, Florida. He rented a room and tried to get a job for the construction, but when asked for identification he resorted to stealing from stores and stealing women's wallets if he discovered one in the open in a store.
In the early morning hours of January 15, 1978, Bundy slipped into the Chi Omega brotherhood house on the Florida state campus and proceeded to beat and strangle 21-year-old Margaret Bowman and, in a room Separated, Lisa Levy, 20. She also bit Levy several times, earning the nickname "the love bite killer,quot; when she went to trial.
AP Photo / Mark Foley
Bundy also attacked Chi Omega's roommates Kathy Kleiner and Karen Chandler, who suffered jaw fractures and other injuries, but survived.
The entire wave lasted approximately 15 minutes, authorities said.
He then left the brotherhood house and, eight blocks away, savagely hit FSU student Cheryl Thomas in his apartment. Later, the police found a semen stain on his bed.
Bundy remained free for weeks. On February 8, he approached Leslie Parmenter, 14, who turned out to be the daughter of the Chief of Police Detectives of Jacksonville, but his older brother appeared and left.
The fugitive then drove west to Lake City, Florida, where he kidnapped and murdered 12-year-old Kimberly Leach.
AP / Pool photo
Finally, around 1 a.m. On February 15, 1978, a Pensacola police officer arrested Bundy while driving a stolen vehicle, a VW Bug, no less, near the Alabama border, which identified the car as stolen. When Officer David Lee went to arrest Bundy, he kicked Lee and ran away. Lee fired a warning shot, chased him and approached Bundy, finally discussing it under control. A subsequent search of the car yielded three FSU identification cards belonging to students, 21 stolen credit cards and a stolen television.
"I wish you had killed me," Bundy told Lee as he arrested him, the officer still didn't realize that he had caught a convicted kidnapper and suspected of murder on the list of the 10 most wanted FBI.
On February 8, 1980, during the penalty phase after being convicted of murdering Leach, Bundy (again, defending himself) proposed to Carole Ann Boone, who testified as a witness of her character, while she was on the stand . He had organized the presence of a notary and officials said the marriage was legal after they said their I-dos right there.
On the same day, the jury recommended that he be executed for his crimes.
In 1981, Boone appeared pregnant, insisting that it was Bundy's baby, but that "it was nobody's business,quot; how they managed because technically marital visits were not allowed in Raiford prison. "I don't have to explain anything to anyone about anything," Boone told Orlando Sentinel Star.
Boone, who had two children from his previous marriages, gave birth to a daughter named Rose in 1982. According to a Bundy site maintained by Ann Rule, Boone divorced Bundy in 1986, three years before he was executed. Originally, he was to be executed that year for the killings of Chi Omega, but that execution was suspended indefinitely by the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.
Despite the large number of groupies that accumulated over the years, there were many more people who were glad to see him go on January 24, 1989.
"I've never talked to anyone about this, but I'm looking for an opportunity to tell the story as best I can," Bundy tells Michaud and Aynesworth in a recording that plays on Conversations with a murderer.
"I mean, I'm not an animal and I'm not crazy. And I don't have a double personality," he says. "I mean, I'm just a normal individual."
The five episodes of Ted Bundy: falling in love with a murderer They are now broadcast on Amazon Prime.
(Originally published on January 24, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)