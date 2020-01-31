Industry experts claim that the real reason Taylor Swift did not attend the Grammys was that they could not guarantee their victory

Initially, it was reported that Taylor Swift withdrew from the Grammy Awards this year due to allegations of misconduct imposed against the Recording Academy, which were partly revealed by the recently fired president, Deborah Dugan.

However, page six states that there is another more important reason. Reportedly, music connoisseurs who spoke with them claimed that Taylor withdrew from the Grammys at the last minute due to the fact that they could not guarantee their victory of the Song of the Year.

The sources claimed that his team spoke with executives of the music industry before the event began, and Swift would only go if he was guaranteed to leave with a Grammy. According to reports, the Recording Academy told him that event planners do not know who will win, and that they would not break the rules in his name.

A source explained that it should be understood that Taylor would not show up unless he knew for sure that a Grammy would be taken home. At this point, it is common knowledge that artists want to know if they have won or not before attending the ceremony.

In addition, Swift is known for his love for victory, the source added. However, a representative who spoke on his behalf denied all the claims of the "sources,quot;, stating that it was "ridiculous,quot; and "100 percent false." "You need to calm down," added his representative.

Taylor fans know that he won several awards this year, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. However, Billie Eilish was the one who won the song of the year. As noted at the beginning of the article, accusations of misconduct against the Recording Academy also played a role in their decision not to go.

Ken Ehrlich, producer of the Grammys, told Variety reporters that he was not in a position to reveal why she did not want to attend the Grammys, but perfectly understood the reasoning of her non-submission.

Ad

Taylor has been at the center of many controversies over the past year, including his public enmity with Scooter Braun for his master recordings.



Post views:

0 0