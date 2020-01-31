Indian villagers beat the kidnapper's wife to death | News

Police shot dead a man who held two dozen children hostage at his daughter's fake birthday party in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh before the villagers killed his wife while trying to escape, Friday said. authorities.

The 23 children, the youngest was six months old, were rescued when anxious parents gathered outside the house in the village of Kasaria in the Farrukhabad district, about 300 km (200 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the state capital .

The man, identified as Subhash Batham, 40, was released on bail for the murder charge.

Anil Kumar Mishra, Police Superintendent of Farrukhabad District, said angry villagers, whose children were taken hostage for more than 10 hours, assaulted the kidnapper's wife with stones and bricks while trying to escape.

"The villagers took her and beat her. The police rescued her from the angry crowd and took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead," said MIshra told Al Jazeera.

Batham, who has a criminal record, invited the children to his home on Thursday on the pretext of celebrating his one-year-old daughter's birthday.

"There was no birthday party at all. Under the pretext of a birthday party, he gathered all these children from the village into his house and took them hostage," Mishra told Al Jazeera.

He demanded that the murder charges against him be dropped, as well as a ransom of Rs 10 million ($ 140,000) per child, he said.

Earlier, a police officer told the AFP news agency that Batham shot from inside the house.

"We tried to negotiate with him, but it was in vain. Concerned about the safety of the children, we finally opened the back door of the house and shot him." Amit Mishra said.

Local media reports in the Farrukhabad district said the commands had flown and were on hold.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to this report from New Delhi