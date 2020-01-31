India Women vs England Women – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML99e1273240ae1559921e8ac9d8ecc36c11% %MINIFYHTML99e1273240ae1559921e8ac9d8ecc36c12%

England Women fell in a five-game defeat against India in the inaugural game of their T20 series in Australia, despite the performance of their captain Heather Knight as a game player.

Knight broke 67 of 44 balls, putting 69 for the fifth wicket with Tammy Beaumont (37 of 27), as England recovered from a bad start at 59-4 after 10 overs to post 147-7, batting first.

Knight (1-20) also took a wicket in his three out of turn, but, guided by the undefeated 42-ball Harmanpreet Kaur 42, India finally secured a comfortable opening victory with three extra balls.

England thought they had fired the dangerous Smriti Mandhana in the second part of India's response, imposing himself on Katherine Brunt, but saleswoman Amy Jones did not have full control and punished the ball to see the original decision properly annulled.

Brunt (2-33) ended up taking two wickets and the left arm roulette Sophie Ecclestone (1-24) was characteristically economical, but England could not claim the key wicket of Indian captain Kaur.

The defeat leaves England at the bottom of the table, but they will face Australia at the same place in Canberra on Saturday as they seek to get their first victory of the tournament.

Each team will play each other twice before a final between the two best teams in Melbourne on February 12.

Captain of England, Knight: "It was a closed game and there were many small things that we can identify and seek to improve.

"You want to win every game you play, but sometimes a game like that can be really valuable for learning things you want to work on."

"Tammy hit very well and I was happy with the way we took the game so deep, it's something we have a good track record of doing."

"It wasn't like that, in the end, but I hope it's a performance that can help us in the future."