Ianis Hagi: The Rangers complete a loan agreement for a young Romanian | Soccer news





Ianis Hagi arrives at the Edinburgh airport before his transfer to the Rangers

The Rangers have signed midfielder Ianis Hagi on loan from Genk until the end of the season, with a purchase option.

More to follow …

⚡️ H A G I I S H E R E ⚡️ – Rangers football club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020

