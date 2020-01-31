I still feel on top … – Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Jawaani Jaaneman of Alaya Furniturewala have reached theaters today. The main actor, Saif, who also produced this movie, talked about several things in life during a recent interview. Saif, who plays a Casanova in the movie, during an interview with a newspaper, talked about the kind of conversation he has with his children. He said: "We talk about everything under the sun: religion, politics, art, movies. I share funny stories with the little ones. Sometimes I talk about girls and what is happening in their life with the older child. Sara is mainly obsessed with movies. We are all individuals. We talk about our ideas. Taimur also talks about ideas in his own way, so do Sara and Ibrahim. I don't think you need a jargon to do that. You just need communication. You don't have to use certain expressions to try to impress them. It's more about the point you're trying to make, or what you're talking about. "

Reflecting on the issue of aging and its consequences, Saif said: "I still feel above what I am doing. But there comes a time when you begin to look older and, worse, you begin to feel older. There is a bit of concern that comes with that. You think of illness and even death. You think of all kinds of things that come with aging. But ultimately, it's all part of life, and that's what gives meaning to everything. " Well said Saif!