Hull KR dedicates victory to Mose Masoe | Rugby League News

Rovers coach Tony Smith says the injured support "will be smiling for us"; Danny Brough of Wakefield may be out of season due to ACL injury, Chris Chester fears





Tony Smith dedicated the victory of Hull KR 30-12 over Wakefield in the inaugural game of

the new season of Betfred Super League for former player Mose Masoe.

The former Samoa international player suffered a spinal injury that ended his career against the same opponents earlier this month.

Smith admitted that he was delighted with the way his players opened their season in a victory that saw the end Ben Crooks score four attempts on a windy night at Craven Park.

Smith said of Masoe: "He will be smiling at us. He sent us a lovely message earlier this week. He is with us every week, he is part of us."

Mose Masoe suffered the injury two minutes after the preseason test game.

"He will be with us when we win, and he will be with us when we lose. Some of Mose's spirits will always be there. We play with spirits and he can take you a long way."

In a game full of mistakes that saw both sides make numerous mistakes, Smith paid tribute to his team's defense.

He said: "I liked the defense we came up with. We are disappointed that we left a soft attempt, a half-dummy attempt. I thought our defense on the goal line was pretty good."

"They made a lot of mistakes, we made a lot of mistakes. A few lost passes. It was hard to play rugby league, it was windy. It's really hard to play when you have the wind behind you, the ball floats away from you."

Smith added: "Crooks came up with four attempts and that is something special and that pleases me. Some boys stepped forward and are discovering how good they can be."

Harvey Livett of Hull KR is tackled by Danny Brough of Wakefield and Jay Pitt

Greg Minikin also landed for Rovers, with Jamie Ellis arranging three of the home team's attempts.

Wakefield points came through attempts by Joe Westerman and Josh Wood, and the extras came from Danny Brough and Ryan Hampshire.

Chris Chester revealed that Brough had suffered a previous cruciate ligament injury in the first half, which could rule him out throughout the season.

The Wakefield coach said: "It's potentially an ACL. He did it at the end of the first half. He thought he could run."

Losing his influential scrum half would be a great blow to Chester, but the Wakefield coach tried to put on a brave face.

He said, "We have to move on with that. We can't feel sorry for ourselves.

"It's not great for Broughy, but it certainly looks like an ACL. I'm really disappointed by Broughy, who has been excellent in the preseason and looked great."

Chester could not hide his disappointment at his team's error-filled performance.

He said: "(I was) very disappointed by the efforts of some people tonight. I thought we ran out of strength.

"I was disappointed with the mistakes, 16 mistakes, you can't win any games playing like that.

"The boys were probably trying too hard, the boys just invented things. It seemed we were a group of united players. We need to be much better, so I expect a great reaction next week."