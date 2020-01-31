How to bet on the Super Bowl: a beginner's guide to odds, spreads, prop bets and more

%MINIFYHTMLfcfd166fe280eb803701a4421749b04011% %MINIFYHTMLfcfd166fe280eb803701a4421749b04012%

It's Super Bowl week, and everyone is preparing for Sunday's Great Game. Thousands of fans and members of the media are coming down in South Florida to Super Bowl 54, and office employees across the country are already starting to invent excuses for missing work the following Monday.

With the Supreme Court clearing the way for legal sports betting in the United States in May 2018, tens of thousands of people who have never set foot in Las Vegas will also seek to bet on the Super Bowl for the first time.

%MINIFYHTMLfcfd166fe280eb803701a4421749b04013% %MINIFYHTMLfcfd166fe280eb803701a4421749b04014%

Below is a guide to what you can expect given the hundreds of Super Bowl bets that are currently available.

MORE: Get the latest odds and betting trends from Super Bowl 54 on Sports Insider

Super Bowl 54 odds explained

Kansas City Chiefs (-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers, O / U 54

The most common way to bet on football is to bet on the spread. The Chiefs are a favorite of a point over the 49ers, and that means they will have to win more than one point for a bet in Kansas City to be worthwhile. If Kansas City wins by a single point, the result would be a boost and all who bet on San Francisco +1 or Kansas City -1 will get their money back. Any other result would see that Kansas City or San Francisco cover the number in these betting odds.

We have seen a significant action on the total points in this game, and that is generally the second most popular bet in an NFL game. When you bet on a total of points or the "over / under,quot;, you are betting on the total number of points scored in a game.

The total has been set at 54 for Super Bowl 54, and that means he is betting on teams to combine by at least 55 points if he is betting above. If you are betting below, expect both teams to combine by 53 points or less.

SUPER BOWL 54 PREDICTIONS:

Straight up | Against the spread | SN staff selections

How do live bets work?

While the game continues, there are numerous opportunities to live betting on the Super Bowl. In addition to betting on updated spreads and totals, you can bet on who will win the game with money line bets. Those bets are as easy as they seem. The odds will change with every play or every commercial break, and you can simply bet on which team will raise the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night.

There are also other things you can bet on during live betting. You can bet on the next team to score, on the next player to score, and sometimes you can bet if the next play will be a race or a pass. The options change throughout the game, so download the application from your bookmaker to keep you updated.

MORE: How do Super Bowl squares work?

Second Half Bets

Half time is not just the time to have some food and a soda or two and enjoy the show. In the meantime, additional betting odds are opened at online betting houses, and you can bet on what will happen in the second half. There are options to bet on the first team that scores in the second half, the team that wins the second half and much more.

MORE SUPER BOWL BRACKETS:

Commercial | Part time | Broadcast | National anthem

What is a support bet?

If this is the first time you bet in the Super Bowl, the large amount of bets available will blow your mind. There are hundreds of props to choose from, depending on the bookmaker, and you can bet on national anthem props, transmission props, part-time props, commercial props and more.

The most popular Super Bowl support bet is usually the duration of the national anthem. You can bet how long it will take Demi Lovato to finish the "Banner with Starry Stars,quot; and not feel degenerate, since there are usually hundreds of thousands of dollars in this result. You can also bet if he will lose a word in the anthem and how long he will keep the word "Brave,quot; at the end.

Part-time show accessories have become more popular since & # 39; Left Shark & ​​# 39; It became a cultural phenomenon five years ago, and there are more than a dozen bets for Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performances on Sunday. You can bet on what the halftime show implies, and if other celebrities also participate or not in the action.