How serious will the coronavirus outbreak be? Here are 6 key factors.

While the virus is a serious public health problem, the risk for most people outside of China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat. To avoid any viral disease, experts advise washing your hands frequently and avoiding your office or school when you are sick. Most healthy people do not need masks, and hoarding them can contribute to the shortage of health workers who need them, experts say.

How contagious is the virus?



It seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS.

The scale of an outbreak depends on the speed and ease with which a virus is transmitted from person to person. While research has just begun, scientists have estimated that each person with Wuhan's coronavirus could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures.

That would make the new virus as contagious as SARS, another coronavirus that circulated in China in 2003 and was contained after it made 8,098 people sick and killed 774. Respiratory viruses like these can travel through the air, wrapped in small drops that occur when a sick person breathes, speaks, coughs or sneezes.

These drops fall to the ground a few feet. That makes the virus harder to get than pathogens such as measles, chicken pox and tuberculosis, which can travel a hundred feet in the air. But it is easier to catch than H.I.V. or hepatitis, which spreads only through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person.





If each person infected with Wuhan's coronavirus infects two or three more, that may be enough to maintain and accelerate an outbreak, if nothing is done to reduce it.

This is how that works. In the animation below, a group of five infected people could transmit the virus to about 368 people in just five cycles of infection.

Compare that to a less contagious virus, such as seasonal flu. People with the flu tend to infect another 1.3 people, on average. The difference may seem small, but the result is a striking contrast: only about 45 people could be infected in the same scenario.

But the transmission numbers of any disease are not written in stone. They can be reduced by effective public health measures, such as isolating sick people and tracking people they have had contact with. When global health authorities methodically tracked down and isolated people infected with SARS in 2003, they were able to reduce the average number of infected people infected to 0.4, enough to stop the outbreak.

Health authorities around the world are making a great effort to try to repeat that.

Until now, the number of cases outside of China has been small. But in recent days, cases have appeared in several countries, including the United States, with people who have not visited China. And the number of cases within China has accelerated, far exceeding the rate of new cases of SARS in 2003:













Notes: The official case count of the World Health Organization for SARS was delayed at the beginning of the outbreak. Some cases were suspicious but not confirmed; SARS is a diagnosis of exclusion, so previously reported cases may have been ruled out after further investigation. Wuhan coronavirus data as of 11:30 p.m. E.T., January 30.

How deadly is the virus?



It's hard to know yet. But the mortality rate is probably less than 3 percent, much less than SARS.

This is one of the most important factors in how harmful the outbreak will be, and one of the least understood.

It is difficult to assess the lethality of a new virus. The worst cases are usually detected first, which can skew our understanding of the likelihood of patients dying. About a third of the first 41 patients reported in Wuhan had to be treated in an ICU, many with symptoms of fever, severe cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia. But people with mild cases can never visit a doctor. Therefore, there may be more cases than we know, and the mortality rate may be lower than we initially thought.

At the same time, deaths from the virus may not be reported. Chinese cities in the center of the outbreak face a shortage of test kits and hospital beds, and many sick people have not been able to see a doctor.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about what this virus is like and what it is doing," said Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, who was on the frontline of the Canadian response to SARS.

The first indications suggest that the mortality rate of this virus is considerably lower than that of another coronavirus, the MERS, which kills approximately one in three infected people, and SARS, which kills approximately one in 10. Diseases appear to adhere to proteins on the surface of lung cells, but MERS and SARS appear to be more destructive to lung tissue. Until January 31, less than one in 40 people with confirmed infections had died. Many of those who died were older men with underlying health problems.

This is how the new coronavirus compares to other infectious diseases:













Note: Average mortality rates and transmission number are shown. The numbers for Wuhan coronavirus are preliminary estimates.

Pathogens can still be very dangerous even if their mortality rate is low, Dr. McGeer said. For example, although influenza has a lethality rate of less than one per 1,000, approximately 200,000 people end up hospitalized with the virus each year in the United States, and about 35,000 people die.

How long does it take to show the symptoms?



Possibly between 2 and 14 days, which allows the disease not to be detected.

The time it takes for symptoms to appear after a person is infected can be vital for prevention and control. Known as the incubation period, this time it can allow health officials to quarantine or observe people who may have been exposed to the virus. But if the incubation period is too long or too short, these measures can be difficult to implement.

Some diseases, such as the flu, have a short incubation period of two or three days. People may be removing infectious virus particles before they have flu symptoms, which makes it almost impossible to identify and isolate people who have the virus. However, the SARS had an incubation period of approximately five days. In addition, four or five days passed after the symptoms began before sick people could transmit the virus. That gave officials time to stop the virus and contain the outbreak, Dr. McGeer said.

Officials of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA. UU. They estimate that Wuhan coronavirus has an incubation period of 2 to 14 days. But it is still unclear whether a person can transmit the virus before symptoms develop, or if the severity of the disease affects the ease with which a patient can transmit the virus.

"That worries me because it means that the infection could bypass detection," said Dr. Mark Denison, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

How much have infected people traveled?



The virus spread rapidly because it started in a transport center.

Wuhan is a difficult place to contain an outbreak. It has 11 million people, more than New York City. On an average day, 3,500 passengers take direct flights from Wuhan to cities in other countries. These cities were among the first to report cases of the virus outside of China.





Note: The map shows the volume of passengers from October to November 2019, the most recent data available.

Wuhan is also an important transportation hub within China, linked to Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities by high-speed railways and domestic airlines. In October and November of last year, about two million people flew from Wuhan to other places within China.













Note: The map shows the volume of passengers from October to November 2019, the most recent data available. Destinations with less than 1,000 passengers are not shown.

China was not so well connected in 2003 during the SARS outbreak. A large number of migrant workers now travel nationally and internationally, to Africa, other parts of Asia and Latin America, where China is making a huge infrastructure effort with its Belt and Road Initiative. This trip creates a high risk of outbreaks in countries with health systems that are not equipped to handle them, such as Zimbabwe, which faces a worsening of hunger and an economic crisis.

Note: Air travel data includes passengers only on Chinese airlines.

China has taken the unprecedented step of imposing travel restrictions on tens of millions of people living in Wuhan and nearby cities. But experts warned that the closure may have come too late and limited access to food and medicine. The mayor of Wuhan acknowledged that five million people had left the city before the restrictions began, in the period before the Lunar New Year.

"A germ cannot be eliminated. A new infection will spread," said Lawrence O. Gostin, a law professor at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization's Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. “It will come out; He always does ".

How effective will the response be?



The W.H.O. He has praised China's efforts, but critics fear that blocking measures may not be enough.

In addition to closing the transport, officials closed a market in Wuhan that sells live poultry, shellfish and wild animals, which was thought to be the origin of the coronavirus, and then suspended the trade in wild animals throughout the country. The schools have been closed, the Great Wall of Beijing is off limits and China's tour packages have stopped. World Health Organization officials praised China's aggressive response to the virus.

But the measures have also had unwanted effects. Wuhan residents who are not well should walk or cycle for miles to get to the hospitals. There, many complain that they are being rejected due to the shortage of hospital beds, personnel and supplies that have worsened by the closure.

Until recently, researchers abroad were also concerned that China did not admit experts who could help track the virus and prevent its spread.

On Thursday, the W.H.O. declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency, recognizing that the disease poses a risk beyond China.

Health officials in the United States and other countries have begun examining passengers arriving at airports and isolating those who appear to be sick. Several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia and Vietnam, have temporarily restricted travel and visas to and from China. But critics fear that these measures are not enough.

How long will it take to develop a vaccine?



There is still a year left for the vaccine, at least.

A coronavirus vaccine could prevent infections and stop the spread of the disease. But vaccines take time.

After the SARS outbreak in 2003, the researchers took about 20 months to prepare a vaccine for human trials. (The vaccine was never necessary, because the disease was finally contained.) By the Zika outbreak in 2015, researchers had reduced the vaccine development period to six months.

Now, they hope that the work of past outbreaks will help further reduce the timeline. Researchers have already studied the genome of the new coronavirus and found the proteins that are crucial for infection. Scientists from the National Institutes of Health in Australia and at least three companies are working on vaccine candidates.

"If we don't run into unforeseen obstacles, we will be able to carry out a Phase 1 trial in the next three months," said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci warned that it could still take months, and even years, after the initial trials, to perform thorough tests that can prove that a vaccine is safe and effective. In the best case, a vaccine may be available to the public within a year.