How long is Luka Doncic out? Mavericks Star will waste time with an ankle injury

%MINIFYHTML5c74b7d914a6e7c5d59da5a4c1f94c8a11% %MINIFYHTML5c74b7d914a6e7c5d59da5a4c1f94c8a12%

Luka Doncic will miss at least the next six Dallas Mavericks games, head coach Rick Carlisle said Friday.

NBA MVP candidate Doncic suffered a sprained right ankle in practice on Thursday and was excluded from the team's game on Friday against the Houston Rockets.

%MINIFYHTML5c74b7d914a6e7c5d59da5a4c1f94c8a13% %MINIFYHTML5c74b7d914a6e7c5d59da5a4c1f94c8a14%

The 20-year-old forward sprained the same ankle in December and missed four games at that time. Carlisle could not offer an immediate estimate of his return this time, but he later said on his radio show for the Dallas KESN station that Doncic "lose the next six games for sure".

GAME OF ALL STARS: Doncic voted as the West opener

The Mavs (29-18) are fifth in the Western Conference. His next six opponents are the Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. Dallas will face Utah Jazz on February 10.

Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists in his second season in the NBA.