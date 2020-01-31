How Lil Wayne's new music pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Erika Goldring / Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for BN
Lil Wayne is among several musicians to honor Kobe. Fellow rapper Duck He posted a photo of the "Farewell Mamba,quot; jacket that he wore during the last game of the Los Angeles Lakers icon in 2016, writing, "It can't be." Feeling the loss Cardi B He shared a sweet photograph of Kobe, his wife Vanessa Bryant and his children, subtitling the publication, "Incredible." At the time of his death, Chris Brown He wrote "DEVASTATED !! RIP KING,quot;, and later debuted a painting he had done in honor of Kobe.
Taylor Swift He also joined the sea of tributes with his own post. "My heart is broken to hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I cannot understand what families are going through," he wrote. "Kobe meant a lot to me and to all of us. Sending my prayers, my love and my infinite condolences to Vanessa, the family and anyone who has lost someone on that flight."
Also sharing their condolences was Pink, who wrote: "My heart is absolutely broken today, hearing this news. I am sending light, love, prayers and healing to this beautiful family."
Justin Bieber He wrote a tribute to Kobe, writing: "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba," Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram next to a photo with Kobe. "He gave me some of the best quotes we smiled to this day. I love you man!"
