How Lil Wayne's new music pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Lil Wayne is among several musicians to honor Kobe. Fellow rapper Duck He posted a photo of the "Farewell Mamba,quot; jacket that he wore during the last game of the Los Angeles Lakers icon in 2016, writing, "It can't be." Feeling the loss Cardi B He shared a sweet photograph of Kobe, his wife Vanessa Bryant and his children, subtitling the publication, "Incredible." At the time of his death, Chris Brown He wrote "DEVASTATED !! RIP KING,quot;, and later debuted a painting he had done in honor of Kobe.

Taylor Swift He also joined the sea of ​​tributes with his own post. "My heart is broken to hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I cannot understand what families are going through," he wrote. "Kobe meant a lot to me and to all of us. Sending my prayers, my love and my infinite condolences to Vanessa, the family and anyone who has lost someone on that flight."