How Kesha found the way back to happiness

"I'm in a place in my life where I really agree with how much I love pop music. I'm really good if people think I'm a cheesy bitch, because part of me is."
For a minute there, it seemed as if Kesha I might not find my way back to that place she described The Atlantic in November 2019. After all, she, for lack of a better word, had been through In recent years.
There was a four-year gap in albums between 2012 Warrior and 2016 Rainbow, during which he registered in rehabilitation for an eating disorder and filed a lawsuit against the producer Lukasz Gottwald, better known in the industry as Dr. Lucas, alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse and labor discrimination in a case that is still ongoing. (Gottwald has denied all charges and responded for breach of contract and defamation. She remains locked in the contract she signed with him more than a decade ago while the judicial battle continues to this day.)
And although Rainbow marked his return to music, critically acclaimed, it was made with a vulnerability expressed through the sensibilities of rock, folk and soul. Basically, anything other than the kind of music he had done with Gottwald. (To be fair, there were a series of strokes in Rainbow, just blows from a different race.)
Even Kesha herself wasn't sure if she would ever meet again at the kind of party fans first tried out when her debut single "Tik Tok,quot; took the world by surprise in 2009, becoming the oldest No .1 by a female artist in her debut since Debby boone"You illuminate my life,quot; in 1977.
"I thought I didn't deserve to put on fun, dance, drink songs, celebrate life," he said. The independent in November. "I felt that I did not deserve to be, or should not be, happy. That I somehow despised what had happened publicly."
And yet, here we are, celebrating the launch of Highway, his fourth studio album and his return from the "cheesy bitch,quot; who loves pop music.
It all started, he explained, thanks to a phone call from his brother. Lagan. "He said: & # 39; Why don't you write some pop songs? & # 39;" she said Rolling Stone. "& # 39; You're good at it, you like & # 39;".
Reluctantly, and with a little indignation at what she thought was a reductionist request, despite everything she did. "I thought, & # 39; Fine. I'll go write a f-king pop song & # 39;" he said. What came out was the second single "My Own Dance," a pop song that finds it addressing the many demands on the front. "Then, the Internet called and wants you back / But could you rap and not be so sad?" she sings in the second verse of the song before playing a pre chorus that reminds everyone that it is much more than they think of her.
"& # 39; You're the party girl, you're the tragedy & # 39; / But the funny thing is that I'm fucking everything,quot;
"I thought, & # 39; Wait, this is super fun. Why am I hiding the greatest pleasure of my life? & # 39;" He told the magazine. "And I have to say that that song and that conversation with my brother put me on the road to probably finding the most severe happiness I've had in my entire life."
As she explained to The independent"Rainbow it was the admission and internal confrontation of many really serious things that were happening in my life, "he says," and this record now claims what I have always been, that is fun, emotional, intelligent, wild, genderless, human being without label. And people might say: "Oh, you're just going back to your old party tricks." But really, I'm claiming what I created in the first place. "
That does not mean that he has abandoned the maturity produced in the LP of 2016. No, he is there among the bangers, who feel like celebratory exaltations for what he is referring to, not in spite of it, and the calmest moments of introspection alike. "You can be a woman who goes out and celebrates, and drinks … and you smoke weed, and then you get a tattoo," he said. The Atlantic. "And then, the next day, you go for a run, and then you meditate, and then you go to the studio and write a song about a totally different emotion. That's what it is to be human."
For Kesha Highway It is really a moment of complaint: claiming its sound, its voice, its strength. As she said The New York Times this month while we celebrate Selena Gomezthe return album Rare"I love listening to women who have been through things but are still completely rude. I can relate especially to people who have to go through things publicly and then bring out music that regains their power, positivity and strength. And I feel that that's what I'm doing on my new album, so I have a lot of love for other women who do that. "
"I realized that I don't have to live under a dark cloud forever," he said. Rolling Stone. "No one narration I to be happy I earned my happiness, and it's okay to be happy. And hopefully that is inspiring for people. I am a survivor of s – t, but that does not mean that I should be defined by what I have been through for the rest of my life. "
Now let's dance.
Highway It is available everywhere now.
