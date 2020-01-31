How Kesha found the way back to happiness

"I'm in a place in my life where I really agree with how much I love pop music. I'm really good if people think I'm a cheesy bitch, because part of me is."

For a minute there, it seemed as if Kesha I might not find my way back to that place she described The Atlantic in November 2019. After all, she, for lack of a better word, had been through In recent years.

There was a four-year gap in albums between 2012 Warrior and 2016 Rainbow, during which he registered in rehabilitation for an eating disorder and filed a lawsuit against the producer Lukasz Gottwald, better known in the industry as Dr. Lucas, alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse and labor discrimination in a case that is still ongoing. (Gottwald has denied all charges and responded for breach of contract and defamation. She remains locked in the contract she signed with him more than a decade ago while the judicial battle continues to this day.)

And although Rainbow marked his return to music, critically acclaimed, it was made with a vulnerability expressed through the sensibilities of rock, folk and soul. Basically, anything other than the kind of music he had done with Gottwald. (To be fair, there were a series of strokes in Rainbow, just blows from a different race.)