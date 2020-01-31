How Jimmy Garoppolo gives the 49ers the best of Tom Brady and Joe Montana

%MINIFYHTML5fb8b784e035b51755d8f425b0b8fe2511% %MINIFYHTML5fb8b784e035b51755d8f425b0b8fe2512%

MIAMI – From New England to San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo is used to being in the shadow of other great and better quarterbacks. Getting a second distant bill for Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 54 is nothing when you try to live up to what Tom Brady and Joe Montana did for two different teams.

Since the legendary Patriots and 49ers quarterbacks have won 10 Super Bowls combined as starters, Garoppolo, with his two rings as a backup to Brady, has a long way to go to be mentioned in his elite championship company. But in terms of personality, mentality and appearance to be super successful, Garoppolo makeup is the ideal combination of GOAT QAT.



Garoppolo was calm, as a quarterback can face the crowd of Super Bowl media throughout the week, answering all questions well, often with a smile and a disarming smile. Classically attractive, it's equally sandy and brady Montana great. He is a child based in the United States like Brady, with the Italian-American charm and charisma of Montana. Garoppolo balances affable and stoic as some rare quarterbacks can.

"I've heard from Tom that you have to have fun with that. You can't let this stress or overwhelm you," Garoppolo said. "It's all part of the Super Bowl, and it's a good problem."

Garoppolo quickly learned well by example as Brady's most talented substitute, less on how to run in the air game and more on how to behave the right way, on and off the field, Super Bowl or otherwise.

"He treats him like any other game. You can see, how he is, the gestures of his body, everything, the way he prepares makes him feel confident on Sunday," Garoppolo said. "I am trying to do the same."

Garoppolo, who received a good luck message from Brady before Super Bowl 54, was also loved by Bill Belichick and the rest of his fellow Patriots, who sold to 49ers general manager John Lynch in exchange for him. in October 2017.

Lynch did not immediately know how good the starting quarterback Garoppolo would be for his team. But it didn't take long to know that the 49ers had the right face of the franchise. Like Montana, it was obvious that he was much more than a pretty face.

"I think its roots in the Midwest are really obvious," Lynch told Sporting News. "The fact that he has a big family and that he was probably humiliated by older brothers put him in his place several times. It's a pleasure to be with him."

With Garoppolo there is still that element of a grinder that is still trying to prove itself. Montana was not considered a third-round draft selection of Notre Dame. Brady was motivated to go alone in the sixth round leaving Michigan. Garoppolo has needed to strive since he converted to QB at the end of high school and played for FCS Eastern Illinois.

"We have a coach who is extremely demanding and expects a high level, a high level of play, and Jimmy is amazing at that," Lynch said. "That's where the linebacker helps him. He started out as linebacker, so he is not sensitive."

After playing for Belichick, Garoppolo was ready and willing to be pushed by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, even hugging him.

"It's funny because Jimmy doesn't have BS," Shanahan said. "You don't have to play any games with him. You don't have to sit there and tell him how much you care about him or anything. He knows it. We're good. I train him a lot when I need him." "I'm fine with him when I'm not."

Like Brady, Garoppolo's competitive spirit comes from his own relentless drive.

"Jimmy is very hard on himself," Shanahan said. "He likes to bother you because I think it helps him focus. Jimmy tries his best."

For no reason, Garoppolo has been defamed compared to Mahomes, despite throwing for 8.4 yards per attempt (one place ahead of Mahomes) and a 102.0 rating (one place behind Mahomes) with a similar pass volume in general . He has channeled some of the best seasons in Montana. Garoppolo has received praise from Montana himself for his game.

Cornerback Richard Sherman loves to defend his QB from criticisms that have ridiculously put Garoppolo into the class of QBs classic janitors who won Super Bowls, including Jim McMahon, Trent Dilfer and Brad Johnson.

"We see what kind of work ethic he puts in, the hours he prepares, the first to enter, the last to leave," Sherman said of Garoppolo. The boy is not looking for credit. All he does is encourage his teammates and work harder. "

That profile of Garoppolo without thinking that it is better or more special than any other person on his team, even practice squad players, also reflects Brady. Take that to the quality of Montana to please everyone with whom you play.

"He has been the same guy all his life," said 49ers left tackle Joe Staley. "He is very sensible and wants to be one of the boys." He doesn't want to be a star boy or fame. It's very easy to get along with him as a close friend. "

When speaking with Brady and Garoppolo at the beginning of his draft processes so far, he emphasizes his humility. By talking to Montana over the years, he makes you feel like a best friend with whom you have shared many laughs. Now Garoppolo can go from Patriot Way with Brady to follow the great 49er tradition with Montana.

Garoppolo is not trying to be them, and it can't be, because nobody is and may never be. However, there is no doubt, beyond his talent, that he has nailed his Super features.