How does coronavirus spread and how can it be protected? The | News

Nearly 10,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus, which continues to spread to more countries since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early December.

More than 200 people have died so far, all in China and almost all in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

This is what you need to know about how the virus spreads:

How is coronavirus spreading?

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV spreads from one person to another very close, similar to other respiratory diseases, such as the flu.

The disease can be transmitted through sneezing or coughing, which disperses drops of body fluids such as saliva or mucus.

According to scientists, coughs and sneezes can travel several feet and remain suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes.

These drops can come into direct contact with other people, or they can infect those who pick them up by touching the surfaces where the infected drops fall, or by touching a surface and then the face.

It is not yet known how long the virus can survive on surfaces, but in other viruses the range is a few hours or months.

The transmission is especially worrying in transport, where drops containing the coronavirus could pass between passengers or over surfaces such as airplane seats and armrests.

The incubation period of the coronavirus, the period of time before symptoms appear, is between one and 14 days.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Chinese health authorities believe that the virus can be transmitted before symptoms appear.

This would have important implications for containment measures, according to Gerard Krause, head of the Department of Epidemiology at the Helmholtz Center for infection.

"It is unusual for respiratory diseases to be transmissible even before the first symptoms occur," he told Al Jazeera.

"But the consequences are that if it happens, then they don't have public health, they mean identifying or identifying people at risk of transmission, because they don't even know they are sick."

Can people be immune to the new coronavirus?

Viruses that spread rapidly generally have lower mortality rates and vice versa.

Although the total number of deaths has increased, the current mortality rate is around 2.4 percent, this is lower than feared and well below Severe acute respiratory syndrome, another coronavirus that exploded between 2002 and 2003, which killed 9.6 percent of those infected.

Since the virus is a completely new strain, there is no immunity in anyone with whom you are.

Some level of immunity will develop naturally over time, but this means that people with compromised immune systems, such as the elderly or the sick, are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill or dying of the coronavirus.

How can people protect themselves? Are the masks useful?

In terms of self-protection and containing the virus, experts agree that it is important to wash your hands thoroughly with soap; cover your face when you cough or sneeze; Visit a doctor if you have symptoms and avoid direct contact with live animals in the affected areas.

While masks are popular, scientists doubt their effectiveness against viruses in the air.

They can provide some protection for you and others, but they are loose and made of permeable material, which means that the drops can still pass.

Some countries, such as the United Kingdom and Nigeria, have advised people traveling from China toquarantine for at least two weeks.

What is being done to stop the spread of coronavirus and when will a vaccine be available?

China has put Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities locked, affecting more than 50 million people, although this has not prevented the virus from spreading to all provinces of China.

As the number of confirmed continues to increase, companies and countries are taking increasingly drastic measures.

Several airlines have suspended flights to China, from British to African companies, while several European and Asian nations are evacuating their citizens from Wuhan.

Russia will close its border with China.

Person-to-person transmission has been confirmed in Germany, Canada, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan, which WHO's emergency chief, Michael Ryan, has called a "great concern."

Even with recent advances in medical technology, a vaccine is unlikely to be available for mass distribution within a year.

This means that public health measures to contain the spread will be crucial to contain the outbreak.

Restrictions on movement will not stop the spread of the disease completely, but It will decrease your progress and gain time to prepare for the areas that have prevented infection. It will also limit the pressure on the health infrastructure by reducing the number of infections at any time, Krause said.

How serious is this epidemic?

Given the response and impact, the new coronavirus is being treated as a serious concern.

The infection is now more widespread than the episode of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) 2002-2003, which also originated in China, in terms of people affected but not deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the outbreak with its highest warning level, as it has done for five others, including Ebola in 2014 and 2019, polio in 2014, Zika virus in 2016 and swine flu in 2009.