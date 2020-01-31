Hello and welcome to the Super Bowl training camp.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are studying movies and dominating their game plan for the Sunday night championship game in Miami, so they could also go to the books at the improvised E! Soccer academy.
No, we are not here to tell you that the Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes he is a unique talent in a generation with a cunning ability to keep a play alive and the confidence and strength to shoot at will, or comment on how that led him to mark the third season of the 50-pass NFL touchdown is his first season as a starter, picking up an MVP trophy along the way.
Nor do we want to talk about how the 49ers won a lot in their bet to change a second-round pick to lift Tom bradycapable backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, out of New England. Or how the subcontracted graduate of the University of Eastern Illinois has proven to be money in third-try situations. However, if you like all that, could we suggest joining here and here?
Because we prefer to serve Garoppolo's sweet treats (he calls Starbursts the "best candy of all,quot;), Mahomes is inclined to put tomato sauce on everything ("Putting tomato sauce on a $ 70 steak surprises me,quot;, commented the sponsor and retired MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins. Bleach Report. "But, hey, to each his own,quot;) and the moment the 49ers approved a bracket-style tournament to baptize their new QB with a new nickname in 2018. Jimmy GQ, a reference to the good looks that has earned him " he better smiles, "and the way he fills a well-cut suit beats Optimus Dime. (Although it is rumored that his Patriots teammates called him Prince Aladdin, a nod to his amazing resemblance to a certain Disney character).
You see, that's the kind of content that is offered.
So, if you're curious about his sporting pasts (son of the relief pitcher for a long time Pat Mahomes and a high school star of three sports, the leader of the Chiefs was recruited as a pitcher by the Detroit Tigers in 2014, but decided to stick to his plan to shed pig skin on Texas Tech) or if you have a chance to go out with one of them (the survey says: maaaaaybe), Take a break from whatever you are doing to see our story of the tape below.
