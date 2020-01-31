How did he get his nickname Deebo Samuel from the 49ers?

Don't be surprised if Tyshun Samuel makes great plays in Super Bowl 54.

Wait, did we say Tyshun? Sorry, we wanted to say Deebo Samuel, the 49ers emerging rookie catcher. Deebo is ready to make some plays against the Chiefs in Miami.

Tyshun is Samuel's first name, but he has been known as Deebo for years, at least since his five years at the University of South Carolina, where he overcame injuries to become a fully American player and one of the most successful in program history

So, about "Deebo,quot;: Where did that come from? Samuel's biography of Gamecocksonline.com offers this:

(T) The nickname "Deebo,quot; comes from the neighborhood bully character played by actor Tiny Lister in the movie "Friday."

That does not fully explain why, of course. Fortunately, other people have been curious to ask for more. Samuel, who set records at Chapman High in Inman, South Carolina, before moving to South Carolina, was glad to provide the … details.

"When I was little, my dad (Galen) said he was a stalker," Deebo told Gamecocksonline.com in 2015. "He said he always took things from him. The nickname stayed, so I'm fine with that."

(In case you want to feel old, 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere in theaters on "Friday,quot;).

There is another similarity with Samuel and the "Friday,quot; version of Deebo, but it is one that is channeled much more positively.

"He has an emotional response in which if you take advantage of that and make it personal, you will really see that top-notch skill," Samuel's high school head coach Mark Hodge told The (Columbia, SC) State in 2016 "The best players I've ever seen want to challenge them, because when you challenge them, you get a completely different level."

Samuel, who turned 24 on January 15, quickly became a field stretch option for Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after being taken in the second round (36th overall) by the Niners in last year's NFL Draft. He finished the regular season of 2019 with 57 receptions (second in the team to tight end George Kittle), 14.1 yards per catch and three touchdowns reception. He also ran for three touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards in 14 attempts.

His postseason numbers may seem disappointing (five receptions in two games), but consider that Garoppolo has completed only 17 passes in the playoffs and that Samuel has one more catch than Kittle.

Expect Deebo to accept the Super Sunday challenge and take some more passes to the Chiefs defenders.