How could Peter Weber's The Bachelor season end?

Everyone loves a good mystery, and for many people, that's part of the fun of The Bachelor.
Most stations are spoiled even before they begin to air, but many do not read those spoilers and choose to discover the fun way: Who does the protagonist choose? Do you choose someone? Who ends up totally disconsolate? How long does the villain stay?
Now we are about to turn five weeks, almost in the middle, of Peter Weber's season The Bachelor, and its claims that its end will remain intact remain accurate, at least until the time of publication. It could have been a mistake for Peter to say that so early, or to say it at all, but he said it and now we are here some episodes in the season to try to discover what that could mean.
Even the old stars of the franchise are skeptical.
Nick Viall He told E! News that he is "a little intrigued with him saying that."
"I don't know how it's possible," he said. "I'm curious. Obviously he knows what happens, but he could be underestimating how many people are trying to solve it. Who knows?"
Y Kaitlyn Bristowe He offered a theory. The only theory, according to her.
"There is only one theory. The only way it can't be ruined is that he didn't make a decision," he told us. "That's the only way. That's my story and I'm holding on to it!"
Kaitlyn accidentally ruined her own season of High school via Snapchat, but that's not hard to do. It's hard to date someone in secret, especially when you're part of a television production, which is essentially what happens after Bachelor or Bachelorette make their decision. They cannot spend time in public together unless they are really well dressed, and cannot publish any photo together or from the same place, and basically cannot interact publicly until the end is issued, which may be up to six months after That was filmed.
It is not difficult to imagine how you could find out, through sources or even through a elimination process based on what the other contestants are doing after the show, who is the chosen one. And yes, that kind of ruins ruins the mystery for those who love the mystery, but it is a joy for those who love to solve things.
Peter claimed that he did not enter his season hoping to fuck with spoiler lovers.
"It's funny, because I didn't. To answer your question, no, I didn't come in thinking that this has to remain intact. But just as it happens, everyone will see why I feel this way. For me, I understand that there is a group that wants to get all that, but I relate it to football. If you know who wins the Super Bowl at the end, you look at the season a little differently, or you don't look at it the same way, so just because of the circumstances, it's great for me to know that people can follow me on this trip without knowing how it ends. It's something unique, and that's why I mentioned it. But I didn't intend it to be that way, it just happened. "
Peter's season also opened with an ominous warning of Chris Harrison, during a scene much later on the trip, in the desert.
"Before you do what you are about to do, there is something you should know. There is something I just discovered, that we all discovered. I am not sure how all this ends, so I just wanted to give you a warning," says Chris .
"You have no idea what will come," Peter told us when we asked him about that curious narrative device. "You have no idea. I mean, you did a good job. It was great. I don't think I've seen the beginning of such a season. Just enjoy it, enjoy the trip. Obviously everyone will play and see what it means, but that moment was very hard, a very difficult time for me. That week, the most difficult week of my life, and you will see why. "
This is what Chris Harrison said about that moment:
"Someone asked me if there is a dramatic and surprising ending, and I said it is a shocking, fascinating and heartbreaking ending. And you saw part of that," Harrison said. "There is something that comes to light, something that happens that just turns everything around and is a wild twist in the end. And geniusly, Martin Hilton and the post office thought, let's shine a little light on that, to you know what's coming. And yes, it's the most dramatic thing. I hate to say that, but it really is, in a very different way. "
We also asked Peter what he expected before his season, especially after how the seasons of Colton and Hannah ended.
"I just (wanted) to be remembered as, hopefully, a great example of a love story that people can live for the next two months, and follow it. But yes, in the end, obviously, each season is unique in his to me way, and mine is definitely unique, and I couldn't have expected it to go the way it did, but it's real life. "
There have been quite a few "unique,quot; endings in this franchise.
The first season that did not end in a proposal was the fourth season of The Bachelor. Bob Guiney did not propose Estella Gardinier, but he gave her a promise ring, and they separated shortly after. Jesse Palmer from season five, season seven Charlie O & # 39; Connell, season eight Travis Storkand season nine Lorenzo Borgheze Not everyone proposed. In season 11, Brad Womack I did not choose anyone. Jen Schefft He also rejected both proposals on High school season three
Jason Mesnickfrom The Bachelor season 13, you still remember to propose Melissa Rycroft and then throw it away before asking Molly Malaney for a second chance on live television and live happily ever after with her.
Juan Pablo Galavis He didn't set out and made everyone hate him completely, which could be argued that he was unique, and then he came Ben Higgins. He proposed in the end, but first, he fell in love with two women and He told them, That is usually a no no.
Things started getting really interesting in Single land in season 22 when Arie Luyendyk Jr. It was brought back for its own season. First chose and committed to Becca Kufrin, but then, after his commitment, he changed his mind. He broke up with her on camera, and then went to try a second chance with Lauren Burnham. He and Lauren are now married and have a baby, and Becca became the next Bachelorette.
Colton UnderwoodThe Bachelor season ended with an incredible fence jump during Colton's attempts to escape the production, and then sent the other women home before asking Cassie Randolph if she would only date him, what she is still doing to this day.
And then we all know the story of Hannah Brown, who found what she thought was true love with Jed Wyatt. They got engaged, and then hell broke loose with reports that he had a girlfriend before going to the show. I didn't think it was serious, but they had said the word "L,quot;. They had planned vacations! Hannah interrupted him and ended up asking his finalist for a drink on live television.
Hannah's season is the first in several years to end without an end, so it was shocking, but it wasn't as shocking to see her reappear at the beginning of Peter's season. He was supposed to help with a date, but instead, she and Peter had a long discussion about their feelings and how hurt he was when she asked. Tyler cameron out instead of him.
His talk did not reach a conclusion either, from what we saw. Peter simply said he couldn't do this, so they both went on their way, and fans had to speculate on whether Hannah and Peter have a future or not, and if she could play or not in her unique and fascinating ending.
We definitely know that Hannah didn't join Peter's season, and that she remained in Dancing with the stars all the way to the end, when he won, but we don't know for sure if he's not part of Peter's love life now.
We can find out who comes at the end of the season, but what happens after that? Is Peter engaged? Did you finish alone? Are you with Hannah, or some other spanner was thrown into the season?
According to Peter's comments about the "circumstances," it seems that the virgin nature of his ending was somewhat intentional, but it just happened that way, and it is something different from what happened before. So not only is he committed to the love of his life, and he not only ended up alone. Couldn't he choose, so he continued dating the two? Are you waiting to propose during the live part of the final in a few months, which is really a really smart idea in general?
There are definitely theories that we are missing here, such as the fact that perhaps one of the women reveals that she is from outer space, or Peter's chosen couple turns out to be married secretly, or each of the ladies quits when Peter turns out not You can make a decision, which showed that you have some (valid) problems in the episode last week.
Whatever it is, we just hope it's really as dramatic as it sounds, and that I can live until the last two seasons. Our expectations are high, whether they are or not.
The Bachelor airs on Monday and next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC