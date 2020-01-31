How could Peter Weber's The Bachelor season end?

Everyone loves a good mystery, and for many people, that's part of the fun of The Bachelor.

Most stations are spoiled even before they begin to air, but many do not read those spoilers and choose to discover the fun way: Who does the protagonist choose? Do you choose someone? Who ends up totally disconsolate? How long does the villain stay?

Now we are about to turn five weeks, almost in the middle, of Peter Weber's season The Bachelor, and its claims that its end will remain intact remain accurate, at least until the time of publication. It could have been a mistake for Peter to say that so early, or to say it at all, but he said it and now we are here some episodes in the season to try to discover what that could mean.

Even the old stars of the franchise are skeptical.

Nick Viall He told E! News that he is "a little intrigued with him saying that."

"I don't know how it's possible," he said. "I'm curious. Obviously he knows what happens, but he could be underestimating how many people are trying to solve it. Who knows?"