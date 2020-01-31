How Brielle Biermann grew in front of our eyes

Brielle Biermann He loves to keep his appearance fresh!
Since then Kim Zolciak-Biermann appeared in the season one of the Real Atlanta Housewives In 2008, fans witnessed that their daughters went from being young schoolgirls to being full stars.
In fact, Kim's eldest daughter has managed to secure 1.3 million Instagram followers and entertain fans while documenting her life in and out of the camera.
While Bravo viewers watched Brielle grow, they witnessed how the reality star changed her style multiple times. And throughout all hair changes and dissolved lips, the Don't be late Star has always been an open book.
It was certainly the case this week when Brielle decided to change her hair color. "The brunette Brielle is completely different from the blonde Brielle," he wrote on Instagram while giving credit to stylist Chrissy Rasmussen. The last aspect made us think of Brielle's trip in the spotlight that included more than a few new styles.
After all, his Instagram profile says it is "fresher than a mint mint."
Take a trip down the memory lane with its ever changing look in our gallery below.
Prince Williams / FilmMagic
Growing Zolciak
Rewind until 2011 when Brielle Y Ariana Biermann attended Reginae Carter13th birthday party with Kim Zolciak in the Callanwolde mansion.
Prince Williams / FilmMagic
Sweet 16
In 2014, Brielle received an invitation to Reginae's "All White,quot; Sweet 16th birthday party at Summerour Studio.
Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank
Look what's up
Twinning If there was any doubt that Brielle looked like her mother, look no further than her appearance in Watch what happens live.
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
The most fans
When it was time to celebrate Kim's 38th birthday, Brielle was next to her mother.
Milestone in style
This is what 21 looks like!
Bye Bye Lips
With the help of Dr. Thuy Doan, certified by the Board, Brielle documented her lip procedure.
Instagram stories
New Year, New Brielle
"Yesterday I dissolved my lips … I will soon look like 18-year-old Brielle," he shared on Instagram Stories before starting 2020.
Transformation
"The brunette Brielle is completely different from the blonde Brielle,quot; Don't be late He shared on Instagram after Chrissy Rasmussen combed his hair.
