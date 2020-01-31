How Brielle Biermann grew in front of our eyes

Brielle Biermann He loves to keep his appearance fresh!

Since then Kim Zolciak-Biermann appeared in the season one of the Real Atlanta Housewives In 2008, fans witnessed that their daughters went from being young schoolgirls to being full stars.

In fact, Kim's eldest daughter has managed to secure 1.3 million Instagram followers and entertain fans while documenting her life in and out of the camera.

While Bravo viewers watched Brielle grow, they witnessed how the reality star changed her style multiple times. And throughout all hair changes and dissolved lips, the Don't be late Star has always been an open book.

It was certainly the case this week when Brielle decided to change her hair color. "The brunette Brielle is completely different from the blonde Brielle," he wrote on Instagram while giving credit to stylist Chrissy Rasmussen. The last aspect made us think of Brielle's trip in the spotlight that included more than a few new styles.