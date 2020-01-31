Hillary Clinton presents smart tactics to avoid being served with the $ 50 million lawsuit from Tulsi Gabbard

Hillary Clinton and Tulsi Gabbard are involved in a bitter war of words that led to a $ 50 million lawsuit.

However, if the former first lady continues on her way, Hawaii's Democratic Congresswoman will never take her lawyers to the courtroom.

Gabbard, who hopes but won't win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, filed the lawsuit against Clinton based on claims that she is a "Russian asset."

Clinton said: "She is the favorite of the Russians. They have a lot of sites and bots and other ways to support her so far. And, assuming Jill Stein gives up, what she might not do because she is also a Russian asset . Yes, she is a Russian asset. "

Gabbard's lawyer, Brian Dunne, has tried twice to serve the former secretary of state with the lawsuit, but to no avail.

Dunne explained that Secret Service agents made it impossible for the server to drop documents on Tuesday at Clinton's house in Chappaqua, New York.

Dunne said: "It seems incredible to me that Hulsry Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she will not accept the service of the process. But I suppose we are here.

The server later tried to deliver the papers to the office of Clinton's lawyer, David Kendall, in Washington, but was rejected.

Through social networks, Gabbard lashed out at Clinton saying: “Great! Thanks @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of the warmongers, embodiment of corruption and the personification of the rot that has made the Democratic Party sick for so long, finally came out from behind the curtain. Since the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. "

He later tweeted: “We wonder who was behind and why. Now we know, it was always you, through your representatives and … powerful allies in corporate media and the war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. Now it is clear that this primary is between you and me. Do not hide cowardly behind your representatives. Join the race directly. "

Gabbard also appeared on FOX where he criticized Clinton for using "smear tactics,quot; and added: "I have dedicated my entire adult life to serving our country, and Hillary Clinton and her powerful allies to try to defame and accuse me, which really implies that I am a traitor to the country that I love, it is something that I cannot leave without control. "

Some say that the former supporter of Bernie Sanders is wearing the suit to get attention.



