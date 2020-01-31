Helen Mirren claims BAFTA for white nominations

%MINIFYHTML44d061a98ed7884db71c18c10686f99411% %MINIFYHTML44d061a98ed7884db71c18c10686f99412%

The star of & # 39; Berlin, I love you & # 39; urges people to demand changes in the British awards ceremony following the lack of nomination for non-white stars for this year's ceremony.

Lady Helen Mirren He has asked British film and television fans to demand more from the BAFTA Awards voters, after they failed to deliver a single acting nomination to non-white stars.

The Oscar winner also resents that no woman is represented in the management category in the awards ceremony, which will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 2.

"People should be impatient," he told Mail Online, "and they should continue to demand a change. It will come gradually, but it will only come if people demand it. And they still demand it."

"Put your poster for more roles for women, more roles for black women, especially, and more directors. Keep demanding changes. It's good to be impatient."

But she doesn't want to see tokenism at the awards, and adds: "I don't think any director or actor wants to be nominated for their skin color or gender. It's about work and there should be more."