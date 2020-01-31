Harvey Weinstein Accuser provides a graphic description of your genitals

Seth Wenig / AP / Shutterstock
One of Harvey weinsteinMany rape accusers claim he has no testicles.
According to multiple reports, Jessica Mann He said he witnessed his "deformed and intersex,quot; genitals when he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her in early 2013. "The first time I saw him completely naked. I thought he was deformed and intersex. He has an extreme scar that I didn't have. You know, maybe (he) was a burn victim, "he explained in a Manhattan court on Friday.
Mann also said: "He has no testicles, and he seems to have a vagina." She said she could see this when she supposedly forced her to give her oral sex.
In addition, Mann said he once found evidence that he was using a drug that apparently induced an erection. "I don't remember the medical term, but when I searched Google (the name of the drug), it basically implied something of the type of dead penis," he said.
The witness, who once aspired to be an actress, also said that the dishonored producer had "very bad,quot; hygiene. Mann described his body odor as a "poop,quot; smell.
Additional evidence of his "very bad,quot; hygiene was revealed when Mann began to describe one of his supposed sexual encounters with him. She said that during one of these cases, he forced her to give him a back massage, during which he noticed: "He had many blackheads."
"The texture of that was awkward," he told the court.
Then, in a later encounter, Mann alleged that he "fell,quot; on her while her friend sat in the other room, apparently unaware of what was happening.
Despite being attacked, she said that "she made the decision to have a relationship with him," that is, because "she was sexual with very few people." He further explained: "I entered into what I thought was going to be a real relationship with him, and it was extremely degrading from that moment."
In response to questions about why she never ended her relationship with him, Mann revealed that "he thought he was going to hurt my father."
Weinstein is currently facing charges in New York City for allegedly raping Mann and for an alleged sexual assault on the former actress. Mimi haleyi. Weinstein pleaded not guilty and denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.