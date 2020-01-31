Harvey Weinstein Accuser provides a graphic description of your genitals

One of Harvey weinsteinMany rape accusers claim he has no testicles.

According to multiple reports, Jessica Mann He said he witnessed his "deformed and intersex,quot; genitals when he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her in early 2013. "The first time I saw him completely naked. I thought he was deformed and intersex. He has an extreme scar that I didn't have. You know, maybe (he) was a burn victim, "he explained in a Manhattan court on Friday.

Mann also said: "He has no testicles, and he seems to have a vagina." She said she could see this when she supposedly forced her to give her oral sex.

In addition, Mann said he once found evidence that he was using a drug that apparently induced an erection. "I don't remember the medical term, but when I searched Google (the name of the drug), it basically implied something of the type of dead penis," he said.

The witness, who once aspired to be an actress, also said that the dishonored producer had "very bad,quot; hygiene. Mann described his body odor as a "poop,quot; smell.