Harry Styles introduces himself to the Lizzo concert to play together "Juice,quot; – Check it out!

%MINIFYHTML556d3785b76d8823d0c24f297f0aabff11% %MINIFYHTML556d3785b76d8823d0c24f297f0aabff12%

What a duo! During the Lizzo show in the Super Drive concert series SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive, nothing less than Harry Styles appeared and proceeded to unite the heat!

It is a well known fact among fans that the two are quite unlikely friends, so Lizzo did not hesitate to invite her British friend to join her on stage for an epic number.

After her performance of Good as Hell, a song she dedicated to Kobe Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter and the rest of the mourning family, Harry and she became a duet of another song of theirs: Juice!

%MINIFYHTML556d3785b76d8823d0c24f297f0aabff13% %MINIFYHTML556d3785b76d8823d0c24f297f0aabff14%

The singer wore a blue suit with white strips, while Harry, known for his bold fashion, kept him more conservative this time.

The former One Direction member wore a white shirt, brown pants and a striped vest!

The duo shook the stage in the best way, giving the audience a high-energy performance to remember for years!

You may know that it's not even the first time Harry sings Juice!

Actually, he covered the popular and catchy song last month while he was a guest at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

He hit the song like no other (apart from Lizzo, of course) to the great enthusiasm of fans who were happy to see this part of him.

And Lizzo was also quite happy!

After seeing the cover, he responded by sharing the clip in his Instagram Stories and captioned it: ‘You know what this means, right …? This is very nice @harrystyles ily. "

As for the two sharing the stage, this is definitely not the last time they do it!

Ad

It has been confirmed that they will perform on the same stage as part of some pre-Super Bowl festivities as well.



Post views:

0 0