Gul Makai Movie Review | filmfare.com

2.0 / 5
Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, at age 14, was the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, survived an attack on her life and emerged as a stronger voice of dissent against the Taliban forces. The Swat Valley in northwestern Pakistan, where he lived, was totally under the yoke of the Taliban who were dead against a secular education for girls. Malala wrote in her blog for the BBC Urdu service under the pseudonym Gul Makai, the name of a heroine of a popular Pashtun story. In 2012, a militant boarded his school bus and opened fire, injuring her and two of her friends. She was taken to a military hospital and then transferred to Birmingham for additional treatment. Timely action saved his life.
His is an inspiring life and congratulations to the director H.E. Amjad Khan for trying to show it. His heart was certainly in the right place when the project began. It went through a severe hell of development and took many years to manufacture and, as a result, the final product is a disjointed work.
There was a lot of attention to detail. For example, in a scene where militants were burning textbooks, one could see that they were from Navneet Publications. How difficult was it to acquire some genuine Pakistani textbooks? Some characters speak with a different Marathi accent and even seem to belong to the Maharashtra police instead of being members of the Pakistani army. Instead of making a movie about a sensitive girl, the director has chosen to give her a potboiler masala treatment. Terrorists stalk huge weapons like villains in movie B killing anyone they don't like on a whim. And the whole counterattack of the Pakistani army gets so much glorification that you feel you are watching a war movie. It's Uri part two but with the Pak army as the hero. We are sure that that was not the principal's intention.
After overcoming the shock of inadvertently watching a war movie under the pretext of watching the biopic of a Nobel Prize, he forgets to think of Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, two eternally professional actors who have the ability to overcome insipid scripts. They play Malala's father and mother and have given the movie everything they have and more. The scene in which they break when hearing news of an attack against her affects you. Newcomer Reem Shaikh strives to become Malala, but the effort proves it.
There is a clip of a true Malala speech at the end of the credits that offers more impact on the education of girls around the world than this two-hour movie because it showed a person's burning desire to make a change. Unfortunately, that intensity was absent in this popcorn version of events.
Trailer: Gul Makai
Pallabi Dey Purkayastha, January 31, 2020, 12:14 AM IST
1.5 / 5
HISTORY: ‘Gul Makai’ narrates the life and struggles of Pakistani Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, before her notorious shooting in the hands of the Taliban on October 9, 2012.
REVISION: Born in a small village called Mingora, near the beautiful Swat Valley of Pakistan, Malala Yousafzai (Reem Shaikh) has leaned academically from an early age. But, despite the unwavering faith of her father Ziauddin Yousafzai (Atul Kulkarni) in her and her community, her world falls apart when the extremist anti-education group, the Taliban, hijacks its peaceful valley and puts an indefinite ban on the Education of the girl.
The atmosphere of "Gul Makai,quot; focuses on the brutality to which the inhabitants of the city were subjected during the Taliban occupation of Swat. Her tone emphasizes the shameless and insatiable thirst of a girl to acquire knowledge, not only for her own good, but for all the other girls around her. It is true that the subject of this biographical piece is fascinating, but H.E Amjad Khan's approach to it does not translate to the big screen. On the one hand, the narrative is disorganized from the beginning and although Khan tries to juxtapose Malala's internal turmoil with the war fought by the Taliban, he ends up inventing a story that is half cooked and full of flaws and dazzling discrepancies. And, except for the experienced actors Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, the cast of stars (including the protagonist) has failed to offer credible performances. In fact, the Malala version of Reem does not offer a cathartic experience for its viewers, nor does it evoke any feeling of real emotions. In addition, the background score is a replica of the war movies of the 80s in a not very flattering way and random writing continues for 132 minutes, which makes "Gul Makai,quot; a tedious clock.
It is quite disappointing that the film does not mention any of the controversies that Malala has caused along the way, which is difficult to ignore due to the fact that it is biographical in nature.
"Gul Makai,quot; could have been a very strong story, but the spark goes out when translated on the screen; Takeaway here is close to nothing.