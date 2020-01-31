Gul Makai Movie Review | filmfare.com

Critic's Rating:







Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, at age 14, was the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, survived an attack on her life and emerged as a stronger voice of dissent against the Taliban forces. The Swat Valley in northwestern Pakistan, where he lived, was totally under the yoke of the Taliban who were dead against a secular education for girls. Malala wrote in her blog for the BBC Urdu service under the pseudonym Gul Makai, the name of a heroine of a popular Pashtun story. In 2012, a militant boarded his school bus and opened fire, injuring her and two of her friends. She was taken to a military hospital and then transferred to Birmingham for additional treatment. Timely action saved his life.

His is an inspiring life and congratulations to the director H.E. Amjad Khan for trying to show it. His heart was certainly in the right place when the project began. It went through a severe hell of development and took many years to manufacture and, as a result, the final product is a disjointed work.

There was a lot of attention to detail. For example, in a scene where militants were burning textbooks, one could see that they were from Navneet Publications. How difficult was it to acquire some genuine Pakistani textbooks? Some characters speak with a different Marathi accent and even seem to belong to the Maharashtra police instead of being members of the Pakistani army. Instead of making a movie about a sensitive girl, the director has chosen to give her a potboiler masala treatment. Terrorists stalk huge weapons like villains in movie B killing anyone they don't like on a whim. And the whole counterattack of the Pakistani army gets so much glorification that you feel you are watching a war movie. It's Uri part two but with the Pak army as the hero. We are sure that that was not the principal's intention.

After overcoming the shock of inadvertently watching a war movie under the pretext of watching the biopic of a Nobel Prize, he forgets to think of Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, two eternally professional actors who have the ability to overcome insipid scripts. They play Malala's father and mother and have given the movie everything they have and more. The scene in which they break when hearing news of an attack against her affects you. Newcomer Reem Shaikh strives to become Malala, but the effort proves it.

There is a clip of a true Malala speech at the end of the credits that offers more impact on the education of girls around the world than this two-hour movie because it showed a person's burning desire to make a change. Unfortunately, that intensity was absent in this popcorn version of events.

