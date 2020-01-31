Growing up Hiphop Angela Simmons: & # 39; My baby's father hit me and abused me & # 39;

Angela Simmons is about to drop a bomb on the world, in the current season of Growing up Hip Hop. She will reveal that the father of her deceased baby, Sutton Tennyson, who was killed two years ago, used to beat her.

In the most recent episode of the show, Angela began discussing the alleged abuse. MTO News spoke with a person in production who told us that Angela plans to reveal that it was Sutton, the baby's father, who allegedly abused her.

WEtv cameras captured Angela discussing her abusive relationship with her friends.

I feel that this was a great first step in saying what was happening. It is very enriching to share my story. Being open, vulnerable and honest is really important. And this was definitely a great place to start.

And she had more.

I never realized, until I went through domestic violence and verbal abuse. There are as many other people as (me). And then you start to realize how many people, behind closed doors, can't get out of it For me, I never thought it would be me. That was one of the worst moments of my life.

Then he explained how he felt the first time he was attacked:

That first time he didn't feel real. I will not deepen this. But it was years. It was abuse, it was verbal abuse and psychological abuse. I felt trapped. I thought it would improve, but it wasn't like that.

And how can we be so sure that she is talking about her baby's father? Well, according to page six of the NY Post, since 2017, Angela alleged abuse in court. She had a protection order on him:

Tennyson was paying around $ 1,250 a month in child support, but Simmons, the daughter of the shoe designer of Run D.M.C. Rev. Run, I wanted more money, the source said. He had received temporary custody of Sutton Jr. in July after requesting a protection order against Tennyson in December 2017, the source said. Simmons had made domestic violence claims against Tennyson in December when the couple separated, the source said.

Here is a picture of the father of his baby and his son:

And here is the video, which shows Angela talking about her abuse (starts at 20:25):