Growing up Hiphop Angela Simmons: & # 39; My baby's father hit me and abused me & # 39;

Angela Simmons is about to drop a bomb on the world, in the current season of Growing up Hip Hop. She will reveal that the father of her deceased baby, Sutton Tennyson, who was killed two years ago, used to beat her.

In the most recent episode of the show, Angela began discussing the alleged abuse. MTO News spoke with a person in production who told us that Angela plans to reveal that it was Sutton, the baby's father, who allegedly abused her.

