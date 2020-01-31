Grimes calls herself poorly prepared in the pregnancy update

The road to motherhood is wonderful and scary.

Grimes She is opening her pregnancy on Instagram and sharing the ups and downs of her trip. The musician who expects his first child with Elon muskHe shared a bit of his experience preparing to become a mother, and explained that he might not have been prepared for the experience in question.

"Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I'm starting to feel bad haha ​​… How do they manage to work and have a baby?" She asked her followers. "I'm sorry I didn't promote my album correctly or on social media anymore. All this has been a bit rough."

She continued: "I had some complications from the beginning, a decent second trimester, but it started to hurt everywhere at 25 weeks. How was your experience with these things? I feel I was terribly ill prepared because I don't know if the pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. "