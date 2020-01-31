Grimes calls herself poorly prepared in the pregnancy update

Eli Russell Linnetz
The road to motherhood is wonderful and scary.
Grimes She is opening her pregnancy on Instagram and sharing the ups and downs of her trip. The musician who expects his first child with Elon muskHe shared a bit of his experience preparing to become a mother, and explained that he might not have been prepared for the experience in question.
"Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I'm starting to feel bad haha … How do they manage to work and have a baby?" She asked her followers. "I'm sorry I didn't promote my album correctly or on social media anymore. All this has been a bit rough."
She continued: "I had some complications from the beginning, a decent second trimester, but it started to hurt everywhere at 25 weeks. How was your experience with these things? I feel I was terribly ill prepared because I don't know if the pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. "
Grimes wanted his fans to know that, although he is excited to bring life to the world, he was not aware of the cost that would affect him both mentally and emotionally.
"I just didn't understand what I was getting into," he revealed. "It has also been good, but it makes working much harder. Good for writing and having many wild ideas, but anything physical is difficult. I'm also much more emo and less able to be brave in front of those who hate online and those things haha But my albums came out in a second, so I probably need to come back here. Don't worry about my emo energy, but I'm curious to know what other people's experience was like. I didn't even look for it on Google, I was sure that no hahaha smh. "
Fortunately for her, her fans responded in her post with tips and words of encouragement for the process she is going through. Grimes first shared the exciting news with fans via Instagram with a topless photo of herself without censuring herself with a baby inside. Unfortunately, he had to remove and republish the image with the nipples removed to conform to the strict Instagram guidelines.
"Censored by insta haha, I almost ran away," captioned the post.
Congratulations on your bundle of joy, Grimes. You got it!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.