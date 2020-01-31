Gareth Bale: Zinedine Zidane rules out the Tottenham movement of Real Madrid | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb4db4d70b3331fb776536a64371f3ea311% %MINIFYHTMLb4db4d70b3331fb776536a64371f3ea312%

The head of Real Madrid "does not contemplate,quot; that Bale moves the day of the deadline





%MINIFYHTMLb4db4d70b3331fb776536a64371f3ea313% %MINIFYHTMLb4db4d70b3331fb776536a64371f3ea314% Gareth Bale has two and a half years left in his current contract at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the possibility of Gareth Bale joining Tottenham in a Deadline Day movement from Real Madrid.

A report in The times He suggested that the Spurs had made a breakthrough in ensuring Bale's return to the Premier League club.

However, Zidane told reporters before Saturday's derby in Madrid: "Gareth is here with us and I'm counting on him. I'm not contemplating this possibility."

Last week, Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, said the Welsh striker is "fine,quot; and will see the rest of his contract at the Real, which will run until 2022.

Speaking about Bale at the Football Agents Association meeting in North London, Barnett said: "He has another two and a half years left in his contract, and that's fine. He'll be there, everything will be fine."

0:50 Last week, Gareth Bale agent Jonathan Barnett ruled out the possibility of a client moving from Real Madrid to his client Last week, Gareth Bale agent Jonathan Barnett ruled out the possibility of a client moving from Real Madrid to his client

"That's what I've always said. I've never deviated from that. Things could change, but the loans are ridiculous. Anyway, not many clubs can afford it. He's happy and, hopefully, wins a couple more things. with them,quot;.

The 30-year-old almost left Real last summer, even landed in China before moving to the Jiangsu Suning Super League Chinese club.

However, the talks were interrupted and Bale stayed at the Real despite an increasingly frantic relationship with the manager Zidane.

Gareth Bale has lifted the Champions League four times since his move to Madrid from Tottenham in 2013

Several injuries have hindered Bale this season, which means he has only started 11 games with Real, scoring three times in all competitions.

He risked the wrath of Real and Zidane fans as he celebrated Wales's qualification for the 2020 Eurocup by displaying a banner with his teammates that said: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order."

But Zidane didn't punish Bale for the gesture, while his teammates had fun with the celebration.

0:20 Gareth Bale celebrates the qualification of the Euro 2020 with his teammates singing and parading a flag of Wales that says & # 39; Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order & # 39; Gareth Bale celebrates the qualification of the Euro 2020 with his teammates singing and parading a flag of Wales that says & # 39; Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order & # 39;

How to follow the deadline with Sky Sports

Sky sports news – Channel 409 – will bring you breaking news, reactions and analysis throughout the day from reporters across the country and guests of renowned studios such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our integral Transfer center The blog will bring you all the latest news and developments in the leagues from 6 a.m., while we will take you live to the newsroom broadcasting more than four hours of Sky Sports News & # 39; Deadline for coverage.

Join us from 9-10 a.m., 12-1 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 10-11.30 p.m. through the Sky Sports website and application, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky sports news at any time by logging into skysports.com, applications or Sky Go if it is on the move and only £ 9.99 will cost you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are away from home, be sure to continue @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #Deadline See yourself involved!