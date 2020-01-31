Gabrielle Union invites the teenager to cut the dreadlocks at the Oscars 2020

It's about increasing support.

Gabrielle Union He is returning a teenager from Texas who will not be able to walk in his high school graduation after his school told him to stop fearing. DeAndre Arnold, who is a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, in southeast Texas, was suspended and informed that he will not be allowed to walk at graduation unless he reduces his fears to agree with the code. of school district dress.

The student has received a lot of support since the news came to light, including an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show. Now, the actress extended her support to the student in a video. CBS this morning. He extended his support and invited Arnold to be his guest for the 2020 Oscars.

"Hi DeAndre, I'm Gabrielle Union and I'm one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated short film Hair love, "Union shared." When we learned about this incredible story about this young black father with long and beautiful locomotives, just trying to figure out how to comb his daughter, we knew we had to support everything we could. We had to get involved in any way we could.