From armed struggle to peaceful protest, a way to go

After a decade of bloodshed, the Algerians accepted the government of Abdelaziz Bouteflika because it offered a respite from violence. Even when the Arab world exploded in protests in 2011, Algeria remained silent.

Then, all of a sudden, in 2019, Algerians erupted in anger when Bouteflika, in a wheelchair and barely able to speak after a stroke, proposed running for a fifth term as president. They have not stopped since then.

"Now there is a year on the street, on Tuesday the students and on Friday all the Algerians," he said. "They are academics, workers, agricultural workers, ordinary people, academics, lawyers, politicians, you can't imagine, on the street, side by side, men and women, Islamists and non-Islamists, all repeating very simple slogans."

He said that protesters, like those throughout the Arab world, want justice and rule of law. "If you have a legal status, a rule of law, it is not a problem if you want to be a Muslim Brotherhood, or an Islamist, or a secularist," he said.

Protesters forced Bouteflika's resignation and his brother's arrest, but fraudulent elections brought a new president from the same old ruling circle. "Completely the old and miserable chapter," as Mr. Anas put it.

However, he remains optimistic and insists that the only way forward is through dialogue, even if it takes five or 10 years to persuade the military to allow free elections. "The Algerian movement is not under pressure," he said. "I'm saying, & # 39; Wait, be patient & # 39;".

He also remains engaged in Afghanistan, where he sees a new generation of Afghans who no longer care about the old divisions.

"You have 30 to 35 million Afghans, most of them in the cities, it is not necessary to be a Taliban, to be pro-American against the Taliban, it is not necessary to be a communist," he said. "We have initiatives, we have the minds of the new generation that says‘ listen to us, we have our own way, we can do it, we can solve the problem, but give us a chance. "