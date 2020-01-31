Free agency of the NFL 2020: Ranking of the 50 best free agents, best players by position

The free NFL agency will soon be here by 2020. The new year of the league officially opens for the transaction business on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, with the period of legal manipulation that begins two days before March 16, bringing news of unrestricted free agent agreements.

Meanwhile, teams will try to keep their own agents free of pending priority with a new long-term contract or franchise tag.

Consider this your Sporting news center to get the latest updates on new signings, agreements and possible NFL exchanges during the offseason. Here is a complete list of free NFL agents in 2020, including the best players by position.

Free agency of the NFL 2020: Ranking of the 50 best players

Dak Prescott https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ca/67/dak-prescott-121619-getty-ftrjpg_xvz5u6hpjcfs14js8bsbt86wz.jpg?t=296708223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys (age: 26)

Prescott returned to his rookie success level only while driving a much higher pass volume and pop in the field under Kellen Moore. Moore stays in Dallas with Mike McCarthy for that reason and the Cowboys lock up Prescott is the top offensive priority of any team.

2. Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs (25)

Jones has proven to be a highly disruptive internal pass runner in two schemes during two massive seasons. It is an explosive talent for any front and the Chiefs may need to franchise it (with around $ 15.5 million guaranteed) by 2020. The challenges to give him a great contract are earlier for Frank Clark and a monstrous future for Patrick Mahomes while working with limited space in the lid

3. Amari Cooper, WR, Jeans (25)

The Cowboys intend to keep their triplets of Prescott, Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott intact, but it was strange how they were forced to lock the corridor first. There is a possibility that Cooper explores a richer payday in free agency with the potential tag needed to go to Prescott first.

4. Drew Brees, QB, Santos (41)

Brees said he is taking some time to contemplate his game future in football, but after a third consecutive frustration in the playoffs, he is expected to return to the offensive with an agreement on his terms. Sean Payton made it clear that he will remain attached to his long-standing QB.

5. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots (41)

He is third in the class loaded with QB veterans, as he is much older than Prescott and was not as effective as Brees in 2019. But Brady still took full advantage of the talent around him to lead the Patriots on a more difficult path to the AFC This title to move away with its mental hardness and competitiveness. It's about 50-50 for him to stay in New England, since it's hard to believe.

6. Jadevon Clowney, EDGE, Seahawks (26)

Clowney liked to play in the Seattle 4-3 scheme after coming from Houston 3-4, continuing with his elite career stopping and when he was healthy, being a force in the pass race even without the sacks (only 3 of 13 games) to back it up. He said he wants to continue contributing to a top contender and that the Seahawks want to bring him back.

7. Byron Jones, CB, Cowboys (27)

Jones failed to record an interception in his second full season at the corner, but he used his 6-0 and 205-pound frame well to be a closed artist and has also translated his athleticism as an active and solid attacker.

8. Justin Simmons, S, Broncos (26)

Simmons comes from a season of monsters as a great safety (6-2, 202 pounds), showing both his prolific approach to the race and the search for the ball in physical coverage (four interceptions). It is a priority reentry for John Elway.

9. Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers (25)

Henry recovered well in a 12-game season after a torn ACL with 55 catches for 652 yards and a touchdown, taking advantage of his rookie and second-year promises. At 6-5, 250 pounds, he is a complete player prototype in the position and, stealthily, the best of the three offensive signature options of the Chargers.

Derrick Henry https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2c/67/derrick-henry-01172020-getty-ftrjpg_1jm7ek8lcrs3o12n4d63qv0fxr.jpg?t=-1250442153,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



10. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans (26)

This Henry was beastly down to become the current NFL champion with his mix of power and old school explosion. The Titans will keep the hammer and base of their offense, but they may need to calculate how much they are paying their quarterback before knowing what they can pay Henry.

11. Joe Thuney, G, Patriots (27)

Thuney comes from a second-year All-Pro season as a left guard, standing out despite injuries that cushion the play alongside him in the left tackle and center. It is an efficient versatile blocker, especially a stone in the running game.

12. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers (38)

It seems that Rivers is preparing to land with another team in free agency or preparing to retire with its remarkable family relocation from southern California to Florida. It comes from a difficult season where he got too careless with the ball, but he has something like a fiery leader in the proper offensive support system.

13. Cory Littleton, ILB, Rams (26)

Littleton is a very active tackler and one of the best coverage men in his position due to his speed, reach and instincts. It can also be effective by going after the quarterback as a blitzer.

14. Shaquil Barrett, EDGE, Buccaneers (27)

The Bucs obtained significant dividends from the former Bronco, as they enjoyed an excellent long-awaited season, leading the NFL in catches (19.5) in 3-4 Todd Bowles.

15. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans (31)

The Titans must be careful to pay too much and commit too much to Tannehill because of his age, but it is hard not to think of him as a continuous and highly reasonable solution for QB after he fit so well in the offensive against Henry and the game of dominant race.

16. A.J. Green, WR, Bengals (31)

Green wants to stay after his season has completely lost an ankle injury if the Bengals return it to the correct final contract price. The Bengals could use it to give Joe Burrow a reliable veteran security blanket outside.

17. Anthony Harris, S, Vikings (28)

Harris, like Simmons, is another great safety (6-1, 202 pounds), only he has been making some more plays in coverage (6 INT) with a little less impact against the race.

18. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers (26)

The good thing about Winston was the league's 5,109-yard pass with 33 touchdowns. The bad thing was its 30 INTs leaders in the league that reduced their efficiency again for Bruce Arians. If the Bucs think it is better to try to win games with another person, he should start elsewhere.

19. Anthony Castonzo, OT, Colts (31)

He has been excellent as his left tackle, maintaining pass protection in the transition from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett without losing his career blocking advantage. But it seems to be divided between withdrawing and re-signing.

20. Yannick Ngakuoe, EDGE, Jaguars (24)

He is too young and productive as his best pass runner (8 catches in 2019) to let him walk. If they cannot reach a long-term, short-term agreement, they are likely to have a franchise price of just over $ 19 million by 2020.

Arik armstead https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/28/be/arik-armstead-102517-getty-ftrjpg_15da9tl2kppkd13bw2sawg0vof.jpg?t=1408878407,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



21. Arik Armstead, DE, 49ers (26)

The first Oregon assailant of 2015 finally went big with his huge body (6-7, 290 pounds) with 10 catches in 4-3 of Robert Saleh, or one more than the total of his previous four seasons. It is probably even more a solid complementary pass runner than a transcendent one.

22. Brandon Scherff, G, Redskins (28)

Three times Pro Bowler and No. 5 in the 2015 general team is not far from Thuney with his powerful job as a right guard for Washington.

23. Chris Harris Jr., CB, Broncos (30)

Harris has shown some signs of slowing down, but in general, pushed to a trip closure role in Denver's new defense with Vic Fangio, he responded well to the point that he has a good appeal in a shorter team deal.

24. Jack Conklin, OT, Titans (25)

Being completely healthy again, the general selection No. 8 of 2016 recovered like a stone from a right tackle paving the way for Henry. He is likely to be locked up by Tennessee, which is also what he wants.

25. Leonard Williams, DT, Giants (25)

Williams has been more than a little disappointing with its explosive impact on the front, given that it was the 6th overall pick in 2015, which prompted his Jets to exchange across the city. The Giants want to bring it back as a cornerstone for the reconstruction of Dave Gettleman and the new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

26. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers (26)

He got the solid accumulated season he wanted to enter free agency and there is no way for the Chargers to change their minds to give him what he is asking for since they can shoot with Austin Ekeler as his characteristic with a little more power. Gordon is above average at best, given how low his floor was and how low the ceiling is.

27. Devin McCourty, S, Patriots (32)

McCourty is coming from another solid season as a creator of the game in coverage (5 INT) and offers a lot of intelligence and intelligence for a team outside of New England that needs it. He wants to continue playing despite his age, but the Patriots will hesitate to compromise too much.

28. Breshad Perriman, WR, Buccaneers (26)

For Perriman, the 26th overall pick in the 2015 draft was finally healthy enough to show his speed in an offensive based on stretching the field. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin suffered late hamstring injuries to show what they can do as a field stretcher (36 catches, 645 yards, 6 touchdowns).

29. Matthew Judon, EDGE, Crows (27)

Judon tore 9.5 captures to emerge as a devastating force in his 3-4. You are likely to be overpaid a little because of your profile and that will probably take you out of Baltimore.

Robby anderson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c1/93/robby-anderson-120819-getty-ftr_1mg7z2hr8fyme1ufrhc8sjn671.jpg?t=-390727330,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



30. Robby Anderson, WR, Jets (26)

Anderson looks a lot like Perriman, since his peak also occurred in December, but it is more than a field stretcher that comes from a season of 52 catches, 779 yards and 5 TD. The offer of general help is limited enough that the demand can get him a generous deal, but probably outside of New York.

31. Bud Dupree, EDGE, Steelers (26)

Dupree, the 22nd general team in 2015, comes from a season of 11.5 catches where it also stopped the race from outside. You should charge as Judon if it reaches the open market. The Steelers want to extend it in a big way and, in the meantime, they could rely on the franchise label.

32. Dante Fowler, Jr, EDGE, Rams (25)

Fowler fulfilled his one-year, $ 14 million contract with 11.5 own captures. The general selection n. 3 of 2015 found its way away from Jacksonville at 3-4 in Los Angeles and has many more youth benefits.

33. Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons (25)

Hooper launched a Pro Bowl season with 75 catches for 785 yards and 6 touchdowns in just 13 games. The third round of 2016 exceeded expectations as a valuable recipient, but the Falcons will need to be creative in order to retain it at market value given a tight boundary situation.

34. Kyle Van Noy, OLB, Patriots (28)

It has been an incredible Swiss army knife in the defense of Bill Belichick playing a combination of external linebacker, internal linebacker and defensive end. Just go through the entire field to make plays from all angles. It is difficult to see him act so far from the Patriots, unless they are the imitating schemes of Lions, Dolphins, Giants or Titans.

35. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, 49ers (32)

It's like his former teammate Chris Harris Jr., only on the offensive side of this class, good for more like a one or two year contract. Between Denver and San Francisco, Sanders recorded 66 catches for 869 yards and 5 touchdowns in the regular season, with only two major games with the last team.

36. D.J. Reader, DT, Texans (25)

It has emerged as a strong 3-4 nose tackle to eat space against the race and also contributed 2.5 catches in 2019.

37. Javon Hargrave, DT, Steelers (26)

It has become the new Casey Hampton for them in the nose with 4 captures along with enveloping blockers.

38. Shelby Harris, / DE, Broncos (28)

Harris, who had 6 catches in 2019, proved to be an Akiem Hicks-type player for Vic Fangio with his ability to reach the passer from a 4-3 or a 3-4.

39. Jarran Reed, DT, Seahawks (27)

The problem outside the field of Reed hit something of its value in the field, since its captures in Seattle 4-3 fell from 10.5 in 16 games to only 2 out of 10 games.

40. Bryan Bulaga, OT, Packers (30)

Bulaga has kept the right tackle for them constantly since he was recruited in the first round 10 years ago. But it has durability problems that accumulate to the point where Green Bay can move on.

Kenyan Draco https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bf/7c/kenyan-drake-110419-getty-ftr_13mcqrt2rlozr1t1di3jbsrbet.jpg?t=944319966,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



41. Kenyan Drake, RB, Cardinals (26)

What did Drake do in his midseason in Arizona after being changed from Miami? His 643 yards on the ground, 8 touchdowns and an average of 5.2 per carry in 8 games meant that he fit perfectly in the offense of Kliff Kingsbury, up to his reception capacity. Suddenly, he is the one who chooses most about David Johnson's fading and should sign again.

42. Michael Pierce, DT, Crows (27)

Here is another robust 3-4 nose plug to add to the market, only one with less blow of passes than Reader or Hargrave.

43. Vonn Bell, S, Santos (25)

Bell is an excellent career support safety and demonstrated in limited doses that he can make great plays like coverman and blitzer.

44. Joe Schobert, ILB, Browns (26)

There is nothing spectacular in his game, but it is durable and productive. The former professional bowler kept the same job by accumulating tackles with some sacks, but he also added 4 interceptions in 2019.

45. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Rams (38)

Whitworth connected well on the left side again, proving to be extremely durable with his intelligent blocking presence. But at his age, it is a short-term solution, inside or outside of Los Angeles.

46. ​​Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers (33)

The Bucs got more than enough of Suh replacing his 2010 first-round draft mate, Gerald McCoy, with 2.5 catches in addition to being the anchor for a much improved race defense, which finished No. 1 in the league. You are probably looking for another one-year contract.

47. Blake Martinez, ILB, Packers (26)

Martinez is an active tackler, but he is not yet a plus against the race. His coverage and ability to reach the quarterback when asked to bomb give him greater appeal as a pass defense asset.

48. Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams (32)

Given the field goal and the problems of extra points in the league, even Greg the Leg / Not So Young GZ was not immune, fighting a foot injury. He missed 9 attempts of FG (24 of 33) but was perfect in PAT (42 of 42). It would be a reliable update for many computers outside L.A.

49. Eric Ebron, TE, Colts (26)

The 10th overall selection of the Lions in 2014 was eliminated with its 13 TD season with Andrew Luck as a free driver in the & # 39; 18, followed by a fading damaged by Brissett injuries to 31 catches for 375 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games. Ebron will not return to Indianapolis behind Pro Bowler Jack Doyle and needs to go somewhere where he can be unified simply as a slot / tight end receiver.

50. Jimmie Ward, S, 49ers (28)

The first round of 2014 has had a series of unstable injuries in three seasons, but when he is healthy, he is a valuable and versatile starter because he does a bit of everything right.

NFL 2020 free agents: tracking the best players by position

Tom brady https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/75/f8/tom-brady-010820-getty-ftrjpg_cv52i0ukyays1113tb12szkfv.jpg?t=-2045854089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Jeans Drew Brees, Santos Tom Brady, Patriots Ryan Tannehill, Titans Jameis Winston, Buccaneers Philip Rivers, Chargers Teddy Bridgewater, Santos Marcus Mariota, Titans Case Keenum, redskins Blake Bortles, Rams Colt McCoy, Redskins AJ McCarron, Texans Matt Moore, bosses Chase Daniel, Bears

Corridors

Derrick Henry, Titans Melvin Gordon III, Chargers Kenyan Drake, Cardinals Jordan Howard, Eagles Carlos Hyde, Texans Peyton Barber, Buccaneers Lamar Miller, Texans Chris Thompson, Redskins DeAndre Washington, Raiders Isaiah Crowell, assailants Ty Montgomery, Jets

Wide receivers

Amari Cooper, Jeans A.J. Green bengals Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers Robby Anderson, Jets Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers Rashard Higgins, brown Phillip Dorsett, Patriots Randall Cobb, Jeans Danny Amendola, Lions Devin Funchess, foals Nelson Agholor, Eagles Tajae Sharpe, Titans Chester Rogers, Colts Gerónimo Allison, Packers Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs Damiere Byrd, Cardinals Cody Latimer, Giants

Tight ends

Hunter Henry, chargers Austin Hooper, Falcons Eric Ebron, foals Tyler Eifert, Bengals Darren Fells, Texans Charles Clay, cardinals Logan Thomas, lions Nick O’Leary, Jaguares Nick Vannett, Steelers Vernon Davis, Redskins Jason Witten, jeans

Offensive tackle

Anthony Castonzo, Colts Jack Conklin, Titans Bryan Bulaga, Packers Andrew Whitworth, Rams Jason Peters, Eagles DJ. Humphries Cardinals Darryl Williams, Panthers Demar Dotson, Buccaneers Chris Clark, Texans Mike Remmers, Giants Kelvin Beachum, Jets Greg Robinson, brown Germain Ifedi, Seahawks

Guards

Joe Thuney, Patriots Brandon Scherff, Redskins Austin Blythe, Rams Graham Glasgow, Lions Richie Incognito, Raiders Andrus Peat, Santos Quinton Spain, Bills Ereck Flores, Redskins Mike Iupati, Seahawks

Centers

Connor McGovern, Broncos Ted Karras, Patriots

Defensive tackles

Chris Jones, bosses

Arik Armstead, 49ers

DJ. Reader, blue jeans

Leonard Williams, Jets

Javon Hargrave, Steelers

Shelby Harris, Broncos

Jarran Reed, Sea Falcons

Michael Pierce, Crows

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers

Gerald McCoy, Panthers

Jordan Phillips, Bllls

David Onyemata, Santos

Maliek Collins, Jeans

Derek Wolfe, Broncos

Michael Brockers, Rams

Danny Shelton, Patriots

Mike Daniels, Lions

Andrew Billings, Bengals

Tim Jernigan, Eagles

Beau Allen, Buccaneers

Shawn Robinson, Lions

Edge rushers

Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks

Shaquill Barrett, Buccaneers

Yannick Ngaukoe, Jaguars

Matthew Judon, Crows

Bud Dupree, Steelers

Dante Fowler Jr., Rams

Robert Quinn, jeans

Shaq Lawson, Bills

Vic Beasley, Falcons

External supporters

Kyle Van Noy, Patriots

Jamie Collins, Patriots

Internal linebackers

Cory Littleton, Rams

Joe Schobert, brown

Blake Martinez, Packers

Nick Kwiatkoski, Bears

Danny Trevathan, bears

Patrick Onwuasor, Crows

Josh Bynes, Crows

Corners

Byron Jones, Jeans

Chris Harris Jr., Broncos

Bradley Roby, Texans

James Bradberry, Panthers

Bring Waynes, Vikings

Logan Ryan, Titans

Jimmy Smith, crows

Kendall Fuller, Chiefs

Troy Hill, rams

Ronald Darby, Eagles

Darqueze Dennard, Bengals

Brian Poole, Jets

Eli Apple, Santos

Mackensie Alexander, Vikings

Johnathan Joseph, Texans

Anthony Brown, jeans

Kevin Johnson, Bills

Javien Elliott, Panthers

Safeties

Anthony Harris, Vikings

Justin Simmons, Broncos

Devin McCourty, Patriots

Vonn Bell, Santos

Jimmie Ward, 49ers

Ha Ja Clinton-Dix, Bears

Adrian Phillips, Chargers

Tre Boston, Panthers

Tavon Wilson, Lions

Randall Damario, Brown

Jayron Kearse, Vikings

Will Parks, Broncos

Rodney McLeod, Eagles

Eric Murray, brown

DJ. Swearinger, saints

Kickers

Greg Zuerlein, Rams

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans

Mason Crosby, Packers

Dan Bailey, Vikings

Nick Folk, Patirots

Adam Vinatieri, foals

Gamblers