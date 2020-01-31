Frank Lampard says that Chelsea is the loser of the first four after missing the transfer goals | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML22824c178a82fd6d97eee07cd242b91611% %MINIFYHTML22824c178a82fd6d97eee07cd242b91612%

Lampard: "The reality is that we have not done business here, for some reason,quot;





%MINIFYHTML22824c178a82fd6d97eee07cd242b91613% %MINIFYHTML22824c178a82fd6d97eee07cd242b91614% Frank Lampard fears the possible repercussions of Chelsea's failure to make any January signing

Frank Lampard says that Chelsea is now a loser to finish in the top four of the Premier League after not being able to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Chelsea tried to sign Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain and Dries Mertens of Napoli, but ended up empty-handed in a frustrating month, and Olivier Giroud stayed at Stamford Bridge as a result.

Blues chief Lampard admitted that watching Manchester United sign players like Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon has made him feel that Chelsea now faces an uphill fight to secure the Champions League football for next season.

1:20 Lampard confirms that forward Olivier Giroud will stay at the club after being interrogated by journalist Gary Cotterill! Lampard confirms that forward Olivier Giroud will stay at the club after being interrogated by journalist Gary Cotterill!

When asked if he was worried about strengthening other teams while Chelsea was missing, Lampard said: "Yes. The reality is that we have not done business here, for whatever reason.

"That's the transfer window, but if I'm looking at it with my business straight ahead and looking around the table, Manchester United has obviously signed a great world class player in my opinion."

"And the teams around us, Sheffield United, have made some fantastic signings, Chris Wilder's work is amazing because he has had years to work with that group and now they are adding what they see they need."

"Tottenham has signed some, and again, they are not far from us.

Previous Leicester vs Chelsea Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Leicester vs Chelsea …

"And not only did they sign some but they left a couple of players, not being too rude about it, but they were reaching the end of their contracts and were no longer happy to be in the club."

"And that is sometimes as important as bringing players, that you can change the feeling of the group, if the players are not willing to be there."

"So I think it's a smart business on your part, and now what remains to be seen will be seen.

"From my point of view, and this is not to convince us, because we have six points of advantage in the fourth place, now we probably become the helpless and the outsiders to some extent, because the teams have strengthened around us. It is a fact,quot;.

2:52 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Newcastle's victory over Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Newcastle's victory over Chelsea in the Premier League

Although clearly frustrated with Chelsea's inability to recruit this month, Lampard will still refuse to compromise on quality.

When asked if the signature was not preferable to the wrong signatures, Lampard said: "Yes. Absolutely. Many names are grouped towards the end of the window.

"The reality is that I have an idea of ​​where I want to go. And I don't think any instinctive reaction from me or the club would have been positive either."

"I want to work towards a longer term plan and trust that."