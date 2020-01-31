Forest fires cause a state of emergency in the Australian capital | News

The Australian energy market operator urges people in Victoria to restrict energy use.

Temperatures in Canberra and the southern states of Tasmania and Victoria reach over 40 ° C (104 ° F).

Sixty active fires in New South Wales, one at the emergency level, 27 at Victoria, of which three at the emergency level.

The Australian capital region has declared a state of emergency as the authorities warn of Serious fire hazard in densely populated areas this weekend.

It is the first fire emergency in the Australian Capital Territory area since 2003, when forest fires killed four people and destroyed almost 500 homes in a single day.

Plus:

The threat is posed by a fire in the southern strip of Canberra that razed more than 21,500 hectares (53,000 acres) since it was caused by the heat of a military helicopter landing light on Monday, the Emergency Services Agency said.

With temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), emergency officials on Friday urged people to prepare for fires in parts of the southeast, including hundreds of miles of coastline south of Sydney that have already been severely affected in months of fires

"Tomorrow will be the peak of the heat wave in New South Wales and some areas are expected to reach extreme heatwave conditions," the New South Wales State Rural Fire Service (NSW) said Friday in a Facebook post.

Australia's wildfires have killed 33 people and an estimated one billion native animals since September. Some 2,500 houses have been destroyed as more than 11.7 million hectares (29 million acres) of forest land have been razed.

Andrew Barr, Prime Minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), said the area's first state of emergency since the deadly forest fires in 2003 indicated danger this weekend. Four people were killed and almost 500 houses destroyed in 2003.

Authorities said a wildfire in the south of ACT, at the gates of Canberra, had grown to 185 square kilometers, almost 8 percent of the land mass of the territory.

"This fire can become very unpredictable. It can become uncontrollable," Barr said in a televised conference. "The combination of extreme heat, wind and a dry landscape will put the suburbs of southern Canberra at risk."

The state of emergency will last 72 hours, giving the authorities greater powers to order evacuations, close roads and take control of the property.

The state of Victoria, which borders NSW and ACT, is also expected to see heatwave conditions over the weekend.

In neighboring New Zealand, where smoke from Australian flames has turned glaciers brown, firefighters struggled to contain about 25 fires that quickly spread to cover about 100 hectares (247 acres) on the South Island.

Heat wave conditions were also forecast for much of the country during the weekend.