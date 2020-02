%MINIFYHTML0b8ac11b9313281adb93a81c2465fa7c11% %MINIFYHTML0b8ac11b9313281adb93a81c2465fa7c12%





Florian Kamberi has joined the Rangers on loan until the end of the season

Rangers have signed Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi until the end of the season.

%MINIFYHTML0b8ac11b9313281adb93a81c2465fa7c13% %MINIFYHTML0b8ac11b9313281adb93a81c2465fa7c14%

The agreement between the clubs will make Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty lend in the opposite direction.

More to follow …