Five things you should know about the father of MLB pitcher Patrick Mahomes

The pitching arm of Chiefs Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes is wonderful; It is capable of making high-speed long throws and money delivery from strange angles. If his pitching move resembles that of a baseball player sometimes, well, it's because he was a baseball player and comes from a baseball family.

Mahomes' father, Pat, launched more than two decades in professional dance, with half of those years in MLB. Here are five things you should know about dad's career in the diamond:

Patrick Mahomes' father reached the oldest young

Elder Mahomes made his MLB debut at age 21 and 247 on April 12, 1992 for the current Minnesota Twins world champion against the Texas Rangers at the Metrodome. He allowed a three-run homer to Juan Gonzalez in the first inning and then excluded the Rangers for the next five frames before leaving the game. It ended without a decision after the Twins met. Unfortunately for Mahomes, that was one of his best games in his rookie season. He was sent to Triple-A in early June and retired in September. He finished with an effectiveness of 5.04 in 14 games.

He maintained his career in Japan

Mahomes failed to settle with the Twins and then with the Red Sox, who had acquired it in an exchange in 1996. The rides and home runs were constant problems. After Boston released him in June 1997, he signed with Yokohama Bay Stars, where he spent a year and a half. He worked with several pitchers who later came to North America and succeeded in the big leagues: Kazuhiro Sasaki, Takashi Saito and Tomo Ohka. However, Mahomes numbers in Japan were no better than in the United States.

He found success in New York

The Mets signed him as a free agent in December 1998 after his season in Japan, and went on to have a year of career with them in 1999 while working outside the bullpen. Mahomes won all eight decisions and published an effectiveness of 3.68, which was excellent for the steroid era (121 ERA +). He made his only appearance in the postseason of his career that year: one game in the NLDS and three games in the NLCS, which the Mets lost. He was also part of the 2000 Mets team that lost to the Yankees in the World Series, but did not reach the postseason list. Patrick was 5 years old during the Subway Series, but he was already in the Mets clubhouse.

The Mets played with the family connection when they congratulated the younger Mahomes and the Chiefs after their victory in the AFC championship game:

He was a little player in an infamous MLB scene

Mahomes was on the mound when Mets manager Bobby Valentine was ejected in the 12th inning of a 1999 game against the Blue Jays at Shea Stadium. Valentine returned to the Mets shelter an entry later with a fake mustache and sunglasses, an image that endures on the Internet.

He kept throwing and throwing and throwing. . .

The last appearance of Mahomes in the MLB was in 2003 with the Pirates. He endured for six more years in the minor / independent leagues before making his last professional appearance at the Independent American Association in 2009, at 38.

Valentine spoke very well of Mahomes in an article for ESPN.

"He could throw every day, he was a great athlete for a pitcher, and a joy to have him on the team. His fastball was quite straight and he was caught a couple of times, but you always wanted someone on the mound that wasn't & # 39; t afraid. And Pat was never afraid in the big games. "

On February 2, Dad will see his MVP son play in the biggest game of his chosen sport.