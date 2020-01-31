Fetty Wap presents its new eyeballs in IG – 50 Cent responds !!

Rapper Fetty Wap visited Instagram to showcase his "new,quot; eyeballs.

When Fetty first arrived on the scene, people were confused about the appearance of the New Jersey singer. There were rumors about his seemingly lost eye and, until he clarified them, the audience was guessing.

Fetty was born with glaucoma, and her disorder caused doctors to remove her left eye when she was six months old. And he has been shaking the look of one eye since then.

Well, this week, rapper "Trap Queen,quot; decided to change things and use technology to change his appearance. Fetty downloaded a new application that gave him some new eyeballs, at least soon Instagram.

Fetty seemed happy with her new look. But in a matter of minutes, his happiness was shattered, when 50 Cent took Instagram to launch shots.

He wrote in the comment: "this stupid boy,quot;.