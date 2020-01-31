Fetty Wap & # 39; s Las Vegas Mendemeanor Battery charges will be discarded

Good news for Fetty Wap, a judge agreed to dismiss the charges against him resulting from a fight last year at a Las Vegas hotel, but only if he can keep his nose clean.

According to Fox 11, a Fetty lawyer signed the agreement with prosecutors on Monday to launch charges of aggression for misdemeanors in July, court records show. Fetty was not in court to hear the judge's decision.

Fetty was accused last September of hitting a security officer who arrived to end a fight in a valet service area of ​​The Mirage complex on the Las Vegas Strip days after his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey .

This is not the first touch of rapper "Trap Queen,quot; with the law. He was arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police said he was caught dragging another car on a highway in New York City.