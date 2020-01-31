Fetty Wap & # 39; s Las Vegas Mendemeanor Battery charges will be discarded

Good news for Fetty Wap, a judge agreed to dismiss the charges against him resulting from a fight last year at a Las Vegas hotel, but only if he can keep his nose clean.

According to Fox 11, a Fetty lawyer signed the agreement with prosecutors on Monday to launch charges of aggression for misdemeanors in July, court records show. Fetty was not in court to hear the judge's decision.

