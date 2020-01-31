Fernando Alonso revisits the famous Honda radio explosion & # 39; GP2 engine & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLaa92b655e8b1dd379cb6f28322f4a78a11% %MINIFYHTMLaa92b655e8b1dd379cb6f28322f4a78a12%

Fernando Alonso has expressed regret for his famous "GP2 engine,quot; explosion against Honda during his disappointing return to McLaren.

Honda was in a troubled first year in F1 in 2015 when Alonso's frustrations overflowed on the radio of the team in the local race of the Japanese manufacturer, while his car struggled for the pace in the straight. The Spanish compared the engine with one of the F1 series at the time.

Five years and in an interview with F1 Racing In the magazine, Alonso reflected: "It came from a place of frustration and maybe I shouldn't say that, but I didn't say it on the TV pen or at the press conference.

"I was talking to my engineer in a private conversation (which was broadcast). It was not meant to be public.

"But the engine was very bad. The first year in Jerez, in four days we took seven laps."

After separating from McLaren in early 2017, Honda improved his fortune and won three races in conjunction with Red Bull last year.

Alonso added: "Now Honda wins a race and I receive many messages that say: & # 39; The GP2 engine wins now, it should be a sad day for you & # 39 ;.

"I am very happy, but the engine I had in the car was not the same as the one I won in Brazil (in November)."

Alonso, McLaren and Honda endured a torrid 2015

Alonso, who did not rule out a return to F1 at age 39 when the rules of the sport are reviewed next year, did not finish on the podium during the McLaren-Honda meeting and insists that the criticisms he expressed were not worse than of other pilots. I would have done.

"If today's best driver goes through the performance I had, I couldn't imagine what he would say," said Alonso, a two-time F1 champion.

"In 2015 I was always fighting to get out of Q1 and I had 575 penalty points. I say things I think and believe. That's because I think those things are the truth."

"Sometimes I can be wrong. But I don't see things that I do that others are not doing. I don't read additional things from what others say, but I see mountains and mountains from what I say."