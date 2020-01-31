Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will make you smile

What better way to end January, which has lasted approximately five months, than reading a summary of the good stories that will surely make you smile?

After a particularly emotional week, given the tragic death of the NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter accident, this week's Feel Good Friday feels especially necessary, with small but shocking stories about people who help each other and share their passion with the world.

In this Friday's summary, we have a trio of teachers who left the classroom and entered an impromptu delivery room in their school gymnasium when they joined to give birth to a student's mother's baby, while the adorable A little boy's quest to find The best Shirley Temple went viral, thanks to his very honest critics on Instagram.

Another boy also shared his passion with the world, releasing a song about dinosaurs that will surely melt his heart, while the cast and crew behind one of the most important TV procedures are intensifying significantly to help his community. And you could be inspired to follow suit.