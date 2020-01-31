Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will make you smile

What better way to end January, which has lasted approximately five months, than reading a summary of the good stories that will surely make you smile?
After a particularly emotional week, given the tragic death of the NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter accident, this week's Feel Good Friday feels especially necessary, with small but shocking stories about people who help each other and share their passion with the world.
In this Friday's summary, we have a trio of teachers who left the classroom and entered an impromptu delivery room in their school gymnasium when they joined to give birth to a student's mother's baby, while the adorable A little boy's quest to find The best Shirley Temple went viral, thanks to his very honest critics on Instagram.
Another boy also shared his passion with the world, releasing a song about dinosaurs that will surely melt his heart, while the cast and crew behind one of the most important TV procedures are intensifying significantly to help his community. And you could be inspired to follow suit.
And come on, you can't celebrate Feel Good Friday without a small dose of uplifting talk from one of EncourageThe breaking stars.
Here are six stories worth sharing with your loved ones this weekend …
theshirleytempleking through Instagram
A Shirley Temple, please
A six-year-old boy in Connecticut became a viral sensation when his sincere and honest criticism of his favorite drink, Shirley Temples, went viral.
Reviewing the drink under the nickname "The Shirley Temple King," Leo King travels through his hometown of Fairfield County, Connecticut, in search of the best Shirley temple. He documents his effort on an Instagram page run by his mother and father, where he also shares his own recipes.
Talking with CTbites, his parents shared that Leo "has been obsessed with drinking the Shirley Temples forever and orders them wherever he goes." Leo now has more than 20,000 followers, and his family has begun to generate ideas to expand his Shirley Temple King empire, starting with an impending merchandising line.
By the way, Leo's definition of a perfect Shirley Temple? "A glass, 3 cherries and a good balance of grenadine,quot;.
IDEA Bluff Springs
Three teachers and a baby
When a student's mother unexpectedly went into labor prematurely in her school gymnasium, a trio of teachers at IDEA Bluff Springs School intervened to help, finally delivering Janet Karina Soto-RodriguezThe baby.
The three teachers Valentina Davalos, Amberlynn BalliY Erica Beverly, each assumed a different duty, with Davalos taking care of the newborn, Balli translating the instructions of the 911 operator for the Spanish-speaking couple and Beverly following the instructions to help take care of Janet before she and the baby, a girl called Andrea, were taken to the hospital.
"We wanted to make delivery as comfortable, beautiful and private as possible regardless of the circumstances," Balli said. GMA.
And the school principal then revealed that Andrea will receive a full college scholarship when she graduates from IDEA Public Schools, the place where she was born.
@cmaxpacheco
Teaching pride
There is nothing like knowing that you have made your teacher proud, which is exactly what he is 17 years old. Max Pacheco He did it when he was admitted to the Georgia Institute of Technology. And when he shared the news with his Spanish teacher AP Dr. Gloria Green, who wrote his letter of recommendation, his reaction was too good not to share it on social networks, with his teacher shouting for joy, hugging him and
"The video originated when my mother wanted to see Dr. Green's reaction to me telling him the news about being admitted to Tech," he told E Pacheco, who also gave Green a bouquet of flowers when delivering the news. News, adding that his reaction was "more than invaluable."
Green sprouted Good morning america, "I was very, very happy. I felt it was my own son going to college … (The teachers) are told to invest in the children and always think of them with intention: I invested in my children and I received yellow roses in return. "
NBC
Three cheers for Jerry!
We are here in E! We love to love things and we love to love Encourage, The Netflix cheerleading documentary series that everyone talks about. As in love as we are? From today Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager, who really received the happiest surprise when he starred in Breakout Jerry harris He entered the program to give them some of his talk on the carpet.
And can we talk about the hug shared between Jerry and Hoda, and both seemed to be on the verge of tears? "Do you know that people are so jealous of us? When you graduate, will you come to work here with us?" Jenna asked.
"Do you want me to do it? I would definitely consider it," Jerry said.
We can, we will, we must get a daily dose of Jerry's positivity in the near future. Do not let us down Today!
Courtesy of Tom Rosenthal.
Dino-So Cute
Get ready to meet a future nominated for Best New Artist when a three-year-old girl's song went viral this week after her father posted it on Twitter.
FennThe first solo song "Dinosaurs in Love,quot; attracted more than 1 million listeners after his father Tom Rosenthal He shared it, with lyrics that included: "A big bang came / And they died / Dinosaurs the dinosaurs fell in love / But they didn't say goodbye."
Talking to E! News, Tom, a British singer and songwriter, admitted: "The reaction has been crazy. You can never predict this kind of thing. Little Fenn doesn't know anything about how big she is, but I think she'll find it fun when she's older." .
A B C
Rookies of the year
They are doing a show about cops in Los Angeles and now, the cast and crew of The noob They are doing what they can to help the homeless in the city.
The ABC drama showrunner Alexi Hawley revealed on Twitter who sent an email to the production team that a "tactical care kit,quot; had been prepared, that "socks, dental care, feminine hygiene products,quot; and more, and that boxes containing 200 of these kits would be placed in the production office for people to pick up and place in their cars to "deliver to our needy neighbors when the opportunity arises."
After tweeting, he was inspired by the former CIA policeman turned into a local office Patrick Skinner to create the kits, which also include a protein bar, a first aid kit and hand sanitizerr, Hawley wrote: "Obviously, I am not suggesting that we are going to solve the root problem of homelessness (I can barely finish a script for the first day of preparation). But I think every gram of compassion to put in the world in this moment is vital. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML00a113fa466d3360181cbaccdbf4e73615%