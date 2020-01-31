Fallujah residents in Iraq: "We have had our share of protests,quot; | News

%MINIFYHTML2b79b44c81fa762dff7a93ab94a8bd9a11% %MINIFYHTML2b79b44c81fa762dff7a93ab94a8bd9a12%

Fallujah, Iraq – In the province of Anbar, in western Iraq, which represents one third of its territory, anti-government protests that have spread throughout the capital Baghdad and the southern provinces since October are absent.

In the city of Fallujah, which is located 60 km (37 miles) west of the capital, the scars of the devastation of several assaults in the last 17 years, since the 2003 invasion by the United States, the inauguration from al-Qaeda in 2006 until the dominance of ISIL in 2014-2016 – they are still visible.

"Fallujah is known for the large amount of destruction that has happened to the city since the US invasion in 2003 until 2016," Muayyad Farhan Mohammad, administrator of the city district, told Al Jazeera.

"But after the liberation of the city (from the ISIL government), Fallujah is now stable and in the process of reconstruction."

Deaths and destruction in the past.

Mohammad said the 2013 anti-government protests that shook the Sunni-majority Anbar province had devastating consequences.

"We suffer a lot when we take to the streets to protest in 2013," he said. "That was what opened us up to be invaded by ISIL and its affiliates."

The protests, the largest of which took place in Ramadi and Fallujah, were triggered by accusations that the Shiite-dominated government of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki was using anti-terrorism legislation to attack the Sunni minority, which controlled the country until the overthrow by Saddam Hussein in 2003.

According to Muayad Zubeir Mahmoud, an assistant professor of political science at Anbar University, the consequences of the 2013 protests in Anbar resulted in a chain reaction that culminated in the takeover of the Fallujah ISIL less than a year later.

"Our city was the first to fall under the control of ISIL," Mahmoud told Al Jazeera.

"The original protests, despite having requested the same demands requested by the October protest movement, resulted in the government slandering and ruining it, which led to chaos and an opening for ISIL to wreak havoc."

Fallujah, known as the city of mosques, was besieged after Iraqi armed forces and Shiite militias launched an offensive in July 2015 to expel ISIL from Anbar.

The district administrator, Mohammad, recalled that the ISIL group proceeded to blow up houses that belonged to police and security officials.

The battle to recover Fallujah from ISIL by the Iraqi government and Shiite forces saw street battles that inflicted more damage on homes, public squares and government buildings.

Tens of thousands in the city of almost 100,000 people fled to the countryside and other parts of Iraq to escape the violence.

& # 39; Still bleeding from our wounds & # 39;

While Mohammad acknowledged that the current anti-government movement agrees with the rights enshrined in the constitution, he said "there was no appetite,quot; for such protests in Falluja.

"The protests did not spread here because the average citizen in Fallujah and Anbar now has a greater awareness of where these actions could lead," he said. "We are still bleeding from our wounds."

The experiences of displacement, murder, destruction and violation of their dignity and rights that the people of Anbar went through were hard, said Mahmoud, which made them rethink their political situation.

Kawthar Muhammadi says that the role of civil society activists is limited in their support for the protest movement in Baghdad and the southern cities (Linah Alsaafin /Al Jazeera)

"They stand firm not to relive those days again, and now they are more aware of how to deal with the changes," he said, explaining why people are moving away from protests.

"It is feared that ISIL will return to Anbar province if protests broke out here," he added.

Kawthar Muhammadi, a 29-year-old civil activist, said Fallujah still has ISIL sleeping cells, something that "everyone knows but doesn't want to talk about."

"Anbar is partly deserted and it is easy for a member or affiliate of ISIL to travel through Fallujah, the closest city to Baghdad, and infiltrate the protest sites there and in the south of the country," he said.

Role of subdued activists

Mahmoud, the political analyst, said that although officials in Anbar openly declared that whoever wants to join the protests against the government must do so in Baghdad, they have been closely monitoring the activists.

"Local activists have been subjected and large meetings are not allowed here," he said.

"The pages of social media activists are being monitored, and anyone who publicly expresses their support for these protests could be arrested."

Salam Turki says he has no high hopes for the current anti-government protests (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

Kawthar Muhammadi said that most activists cannot risk being physically present at the protest sites in Fallujah or in Baghdad and other cities because of "where are we from."

"Although there are a handful of Fallujah activists present in Tahrir Square, they know how to keep a low profile and not say where they are from or be photographed," he said.

Otherwise, he added, security forces will quickly use someone from Anbar as a scapegoat and blame them for interrupting protests and causing violence.

"We don't want to risk chaos,quot;

In this context, Fallujah residents are quick to express their solidarity with anti-government protesters in Baghdad and southern cities, but they are far from ruining the lack of action in their own territory.

"The protests have not spread here because we have not forgotten what happened the last time we had mass demonstrations," Ibrahim Abushahd, owner of a food store, told Al Jazeera. "We saw horrors that nobody had seen before."

"That is why we are happy with our current reality, despite the slow economy and stagnation in reconstruction, and we hope for the best for our brothers who protest in other cities," he added.

Omar, a butcher in the old Fallujah market, agreed.

"The protests lead to shake the status quo," he said. "We are finally living in a stable reality for the first time in years, so we don't want to risk losing it in chaos."

"We are happy with our current reality," said Ibrahim Abushahd, a storekeeper (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

"Life is now very good compared to before," he said. "Security is stable, we have food on the table every night, and all we can do is hope for an even better future."

However, Salam Turki, a university student, thought that nothing will come out of the protest movement. "It's been four months," he said.

"I have no hope that the government will listen to the protesters' demands, even if they are legitimate. We have had our share of demonstrations and the repression that came with it."