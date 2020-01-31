Everything you've missed in Taylor Swift's Miss Americana

Netflix
Taylor Swift it is Miss americana.
To the delight of Swifties everywhere, the new superstar singer documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss American, has officially fallen Netflix. The document, which arrives about an hour and a half, gives fans an intimate look at Swift's life while trying to navigate fame, family life and enemies that seem to want to continue hating. Much of the movie, from the director. Lana Wilson, focuses on the power of Swift's voice, and not only when it comes to singing. In addition to the impact that Swift has on a stage, the 30-year-old has a great influence on her growing number of fans online. That is why, as Swift comments in the documentary, he decided to stand up and express what he believes.
During much of Swift's career, he avoided sharing his political views. At first, she was praised for it, but in recent years, critics began to wonder why she wasn't talking and talking about politics. Then, in the documentary, Swift can be seen gathering the courage to break his political silence and press "send,quot; on an Instagram post before the midterm elections of 2018.
"I want to do this," Swift says in the document. "I need to be on the right side of the story."
In addition to talking about politics, Swift also addresses his past struggles with an eating disorder and the idea of loving and starting a family. TBH, this movie made us laugh, cry and really feel all the sensations. There's a sweet moment with Swift's boyfriend Joe alwyn That will really warm your heart!
So when are you ready for that, take a look at the list below to see all the important moments you might have missed in Miss americana!
1. Hi, Benjamin Button: While T. Swift played his piano at the opening of the document, his cat Benjamin could be seen on the piano keys. Swift was introduced to his third and youngest cat on the set of "ME!" music video.
2. Grammy Nominations: At the beginning of the document, we see Swift waiting for a call about Grammy nominations. This took place in 2018, during its reputation was. When Swift learns that the album is not nominated in any of the "main,quot; categories, she responds by saying that she is going to make a "best record." The album received a nod to the Best Pop Vocal Album in the Grammys.
3. No one to share the moment with: In the Grammy 2016, Swift won the coveted Album of the Year award for his beloved album, 1989. At that time, Swift was the only female solo artist to win the main prize twice, she is currently tied with Adele. Looking back at this moment in the document, Swift said it was all he always wanted, but he had no one to share that special moment with. During this period of time, Swift was in a relationship with Calvin Harris.
"I had my mother, but I wondered, shouldn't I have someone to call right now?" Swift said.
4. Burritos!: While in the studio, Swift orders burritos and reveals that he had never tried them until "two years ago." Fun fact: Swift puts french fries in his burrito to creak!
5. Your lover: We love a Joe alwyn observation! The actor can be seen sharing a hug with Swift after she leaves the stage during her Reputation Tour. In the document, Swift talks about getting older. At this point in the document, you are about to turn 29.
"There is a part of me that feels that I am 57 years old, but then there is a part of me that … is definitely not ready to have children, it is definitely not ready for all these adult things," Swift shared while he was at the study.
Later, Swift can be heard telling viewers about their time outside the spotlight after 2016. "I was also falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced and solid life," Swift shared.
6. Number 13: Swift's seat on his plane has the number 13, his favorite number, on it!
7. Meet Kitty: Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, talks to the camera about her heartbreaking diagnosis of cancer. She says her dog, Kitty, is her "cancer dog." Andrea had always wanted to have a "really big,quot; dog and decided to do it after her diagnosis.
8: She drives! Swift can be seen driving his Toyota in the doc.
9. Quick nails: In the document, Swift can be seen painting pal Todrick& # 39; Snails. At the time, Swift explains that he learned to make his own manicures after realizing that he could not go out in public.
10. Pressing Send: This was Swift's reaction after breaking his political silence. While part of the Swift team did not want her to speak, she decided that she wanted to take a position, sharing her thoughts on the midterm elections in a powerful Instagram post.
When the partial exams did not turn out as Swift had expected, she wrote the song "Only the Young." The song, now, is to help inspire voters to keep fighting for what they believe. Listen up!
11. Award-winning director: Miss americana It was directed by Emmy winner Lana Wilson.
Taylor Swift: Miss American It is now broadcast on Netflix and can also be viewed in selected theaters.
