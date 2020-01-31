Everything you've missed in Taylor Swift's Miss Americana

Taylor Swift it is Miss americana.

To the delight of Swifties everywhere, the new superstar singer documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss American, has officially fallen Netflix. The document, which arrives about an hour and a half, gives fans an intimate look at Swift's life while trying to navigate fame, family life and enemies that seem to want to continue hating. Much of the movie, from the director. Lana Wilson, focuses on the power of Swift's voice, and not only when it comes to singing. In addition to the impact that Swift has on a stage, the 30-year-old has a great influence on her growing number of fans online. That is why, as Swift comments in the documentary, he decided to stand up and express what he believes.

During much of Swift's career, he avoided sharing his political views. At first, she was praised for it, but in recent years, critics began to wonder why she wasn't talking and talking about politics. Then, in the documentary, Swift can be seen gathering the courage to break his political silence and press "send,quot; on an Instagram post before the midterm elections of 2018.

"I want to do this," Swift says in the document. "I need to be on the right side of the story."