Erica Dixon gets into a candy fight with these two beautiful girls

It seems that the star of the hit series Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, Erica Dixon, is far from being shy when it comes to posting photos of her twin children, Embrii and Eryss, since the 34-year-old woman does not miss the opportunity to share something new about her children on social networks.

In his latest post, it seems that the mother of three had some difficulties to prevent her newborns from looking for treats, while writing: "Let Breezy try a lollipop and go the battle I had to get it back."

The words of the reality show actress were accompanied by a photo of one of her babies, which showed the girl dressed in pink and holding a piece of candy in her hand without releasing it.

Her many followers on social networks instantly liked the publication of the proud mother, and fans rushed to congratulate her on her beautiful girls.

However, a couple of users were compassionate about the struggles a mother has to face while caring for her children because a fan wrote that those moments of the first time were worth it for the parents.

A fan wrote this: "Aaaw …! Yes, you have your hands full. Eryss is clearly bigger, but there is something thick and tender in Embrii that makes her look thicker. Awwwww, I want to hug you! Aunt Ambs Babies !

This Instagram installer declared: "Omg, I have to come see them as soon as possible. Eryss is clearly bigger, but there is something thick and tender in Embrii that makes her look thicker. I want twins even more now and as cute as these." .

Another mother revealed: "The adorable beauties of lil chocolate, Eryss has a rounder and shorter face, while Embrys is long and slender, 💖💖💖 BEAUTIFUL babies. Thick ass. You're doing well, Erica, proud of you! I bless you! 😍 ”

In addition to giving birth to the twins, Erica also shares her firstborn, a teenage daughter named Emani Richardson, with her former partner, Lil Scrappy.

Despite the significant age difference between Emani and the twins, Dixon is convinced that all her daughters get along and recently demonstrated when she published a photograph of Emani holding one of the babies.

The mother seems to be enjoying the ride.



